Dream Kardashian, 2, Rocks Adorable Tracksuit & Headband In Sweet Pic Posted By Dad Rob

Dream Kardashian has become one stylish two-year-old, as dad Rob Kardashian captured the toddler sporting a colorful Adidas tracksuit and grinning from ear to ear!

A flair for fashion and the proper pose runs in this family. Dream Kardashian posed up for a sweet photo that her dad, Rob Kardashian, 32, shared on Twitter on Oct. 1. In the pic, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, the tiny tot rocked an Adidas tracksuit featuring pink, maroon, and blue hues in a vibrant floral pattern. The matching jacket and pants also featured three white stripes running up the sides of Dream’s little legs and down her arms. To finish off the adorable ensemble, Dream wore pink socks and a thick white headband to show off her natural, curly hair while at the playground.

Rob has been so proud to share photos of his sweet little girl on social media, so this latest pic isn’t a surprise. On Sept. 28, Rob shared a photo of Dream straight to his Instagram account. It’s almost like tracksuits are becoming Dream’s signature, as she once again donned a royal blue suit with Moschino written in red down the front in that pic. Being a proud papa, Rob simply captioned the image with two heart eye emojis and a blue heart.

But Rob’s not the only family member getting in on Dream’s penchant for posing. Just yesterday, on Sept. 30, Dream and her mom, Blac Chyna, 31, posed up next to a $262,647 Ferrari 488! A totally normal prop for a toddler to pose with, right? Well, Dream and her mom made it look glamorous, as always. Squatting next to the white Ferrari, Chyna fashioned a red bodysuit with cutouts around her chest and fire red pumps. Dream, on the other hand, took a totally different approach. The two-year-old sported a pair of red pajamas and stood next to the car with her hand on her hip. She flashed a smile at the camera and it instantly became the cutest pic of a toddler next to a car. Maybe in a few more years we can get a recreation of this pic when Dream is ready to drive?

It’s really no secret how much Rob and Chyna absolutely adore Dream. Along with her older brother King Cairo, Chyna’s seven-year-old son with ex Tyga, the two kids are practically all over their mom’s Instagram account. Rob also gushes about his daughter routinely, sharing photos of the former couple’s daughter on his social media accounts, like his latest on Twitter. We can’t wait to see Dream posing it up more and more in the future!