Recap
Hollywood Life

‘Dog’s Most Wanted’: Beth Chapman Stops Chemo After Finding Out Her Cancer Is ‘Incurable’

beth chapman
Shutterstock
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - "Dog" the Bounty Hunter, Duane Chapman and his wife Beth Smith Chapman spotted outside Avra in Beverly Hills after having dinner. Pictured: Duane Chapman, Beth Smith BACKGRID USA 26 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is joined by family and friends for a paddling out ceremony to commemorate his late wife Beth who lost her battle with cancer in Oahu, HI. Pictured: Duane 'Dog' Chapman Ref: SPL5101232 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Duane 'Dog' Chapman is seen for the first time since the tragic passing of his with Beth Chapman, who lost her battle with cancer today in Hawaii.Pictured: DUANE 'DOG' CHAPMANRef: SPL5100744 260619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Wendell Wall / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Howells/Shutterstock (602297b) Duane 'Dog' Chapman, AKA Dog the Bounty Hunter with his wife Beth. Duane 'Dog' Chapman in his office in Honolulu, Hawaii, America - 10 Jul 2006 View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Senior Editor

As Beth Chapman’s cancer continues to take a toll on her, she makes the difficult decision to end her chemotherapy treatments on the Oct. 2 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted.’

In the months before Beth Chapman’s death, she decided to stop chemotherapy and use alternative treatments to deal with her stage IV lung cancer instead. On the Oct. 2 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted, we got to see her come to that difficult decision. “Yesterday, Beth had an appointment and the doctor said there’s no chance of survival,” her husband, Dog The Bounty Hunter, explained. “[He said], you have an incurable disease. I wanted to slap him in the mouth. That’s why I don’t go to these doctors — because most of them are full of crap.”

Following the appointment, Dog and Beth had a serious conversation about what treatment she should pursue in the future. “I just don’t like doctors that tell you — [the chemo] might work, probably not,” Dog told his wife. “If it kills the cancer, or stops it, it will kill other portions of your body. So, you can either have a quality of life…or what? Quantity.” Beth was noticeably discouraged. “They told me 12-15 months [when I was first diagnosed],” she said. “I shouldn’t be feeling like this at three months in.” When Dog asked for clarification that Beth was feeling “bad,” she responded, “Yes, Duane.”

“I pretty much gave up chemo,” Beth revealed. “So, if you’re not going to do chemo, you have to find something else. If you don’t find something else, then it’s only a matter of time before it just spreads and eats you alive.” While coming up with a treatment option was obviously a priority, though, Dog wanted to also make sure that Beth’s mind was in a good place, so he decided to get her back to work on another bounty hunt.

“She feels better, she’s smiling when she’s on the hunt,” Dog said. “No matter what she says…we’re going hunting. She came to me last night and said, you know what…this could be my last days of life. So this one’s for Beth.” Dog, Beth and the crew were successful in, not just one, but two hunts, and he was thrilled to see how much better she seemed afterward.

Beth got another pick-me-up at the end of the episode, too. Dog’s grandson, Dakota, whose dad, Leland, is from one of the 66-year-old’s previous relationships, welcomed a baby, and Beth had the chance to meet him! The baby was actually born six weeks early, and Beth had an emotional moment when she realized that she may not have lived long enough to meet the newborn if he was born on his actual due date. There were tears, but they were happy tears!