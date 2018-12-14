Dog Chapman Reveals Family’s Desperately Searching For ‘Other Treatments’ To Save Beth

The Chapman family is enduring the unthinkable yet again. They’re doing all they can to find a cure for Beth as she battles cancer, and it sounds like, they’re looking into alternatives.

Dog "The Bounty Hunter" Chapman, 65, and Beth Chapman, 51, are devastated by the news of her throat cancer return diagnosis, the couple is searching for ways to fight it – and that includes looking around various treatment centers to face this, head-on.

“Beth is preparing for the battle of her life,” a representative for the Chapmans told HollywoodLife. “She was given a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working, so the Chapmans are searching for other treatments, including in Boston, Houston, and possibly at MD Anderson.”

For some, a cancer diagnosis can be earth-shattering, but Beth is trying to look forward and not let this stop her from living as normally as she can, the representative said. “Beth is very strong, very healthy, and very, very active,” the representative continued. “They are trying hard to keep things as normal as possible for their children, but are desperately clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.”

As they're in the midst of searching for another treatment for Beth, Dog has also decided to help support the family in the one way he knows how: bounty hunting. "Dog is going back to full-time bounty hunting to try to help absorb some of the cost of his wife's medical bills," the representative said, since treatment costs can be astronomical – around $150,000, in fact.