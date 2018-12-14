News
Dog Chapman Reveals Family’s Desperately Searching For ‘Other Treatments’ To Save Beth
The Chapman family is enduring the unthinkable yet again. They’re doing all they can to find a cure for Beth as she battles cancer, and it sounds like, they’re looking into alternatives.
While we previously reported that reality stars Dog “The Bounty Hunter” Chapman, 65, and Beth Chapman, 51, are devastated by the news of her throat cancer return diagnosis, the couple is searching for ways to fight it – and that includes looking around various treatment centers to face this, head-on.
“Beth is preparing for the battle of her life,” a representative for the Chapmans told HollywoodLife. “She was given a 50/50 chance of the chemotherapy working, so the Chapmans are searching for other treatments, including in Boston, Houston, and possibly at MD Anderson.”
For some, a cancer diagnosis can be earth-shattering, but Beth is trying to look forward and not let this stop her from living as normally as she can, the representative said. “Beth is very strong, very healthy, and very, very active,” the representative continued. “They are trying hard to keep things as normal as possible for their children, but are desperately clinging to each other while they go through the search for a cure.”
As they’re in the midst of searching for another treatment for Beth, Dog has also decided to help support the family in the one way he knows how: bounty hunting. “Dog is going back to full-time bounty hunting to try to help absorb some of the cost of his wife’s medical bills,” the representative said, since treatment costs can be astronomical – around $150,000, in fact.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Beth has had to deal with this cancer. She fought the disease back in 2017, and had to receive an emergency operation this November when it returned and spread. While Beth battles her disease, she at least has her husband by her side. “I have to keep faith,” Dog told In Touch. “I am the leader of the family. She thinks she is, but I am. I have to keep it where I don’t have any doubts and keep everything positive. I love my honey so much, I don’t know what I’m gonna do… I’m like…I think I’m in a bad dream and I need to wake up. People keep saying to me, ‘Dog, are you OK?’ But I’m not the one who’s sick.” Our thoughts are with the Chapman family as they go through this difficult time together.