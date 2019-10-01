See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kylie Jenner Slays In Gold Cutout Dress At Justin & Hailey’s Wedding After Hospitalization

Kylie Jenner
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Palmetto Bluff, SC - *EXCLUSIVE* - Take an exclusive inside look at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, the venue where Justin and Hailey Bieber are set to say their "I dos" again! This luxe riverside resort sits on a 20,000-acre property adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean! The Biebers are very excited to make their one-year marriage extra official with their religious vows. The two originally wed in a New York City courthouse last year. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Palmetto Bluff, SC - *EXCLUSIVE* - Take an exclusive inside look at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, the venue where Justin and Hailey Bieber are set to say their "I dos" again! This luxe riverside resort sits on a 20,000-acre property adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean! The Biebers are very excited to make their one-year marriage extra official with their religious vows. The two originally wed in a New York City courthouse last year. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Palmetto Bluff, SC - *EXCLUSIVE* - Take an exclusive inside look at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, the venue where Justin and Hailey Bieber are set to say their "I dos" again! This luxe riverside resort sits on a 20,000-acre property adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean! The Biebers are very excited to make their one-year marriage extra official with their religious vows. The two originally wed in a New York City courthouse last year. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Palmetto Bluff, SC - *EXCLUSIVE* - Take an exclusive inside look at the Montage Palmetto Bluff, the venue where Justin and Hailey Bieber are set to say their "I dos" again! This luxe riverside resort sits on a 20,000-acre property adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean! The Biebers are very excited to make their one-year marriage extra official with their religious vows. The two originally wed in a New York City courthouse last year. Pictured: Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Political News Editor

Kylie Jenner may have just been in the hospital, but she made it to South Carolina for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding, and looked fabulous doing it!

A recent hospitalization couldn’t stop Kylie Jenner from celebrating Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin‘s wedding. Kylie, who spent several days in the hospital for flu-like symptoms, looked happy and healthy as she partied with friends at Mr. and Mrs. Bieber’s blowout wedding in South Carolina on September 30, and looked amazing while doing so. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 22, rocked a gold, crinkly dress featuring a massive cutout over her chest and abs, and one shoulder strap. It’s basically a sexy toga, but in the best way. It’s hard to tell what the bottom of the dress looks like, as Kylie’s selfie from the wedding only shows her from the waist up, but judging from Kylie’s other go-to dresses, it’s probably skimpy!

Kylie’s epic photo taken at the wedding, which you can see below, features a massive group of hers and the newlyweds’ famous friends. Jaden Smith, Joan Smalls, Renell Medrano, Justine Skye, Fai Khadra, and Kendall Jenner are all crowded around Kylie. By the way; Kendall looked just as gorgeous as her sister! The supermodel, 23, posted her own selfies from the wedding, revealing that she was wearing a slinky, tiger-striped gown made of velvet. She did “wet look” hair for the occasion, channeling her big sister, Kim Kardashian.

Kylie was admitted to the hospital in Los Angeles on September 25 after experiencing “severe, flu-like symptoms,” including nausea and dizziness, for several days. Her illness caused her to miss the Emmys, where she was supposed to be a presenter, on September 22, and the debut of her KYLIE X BALMAIN collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 27. But she’s clearly feeling better now, and wouldn’t miss the Biebers’ wedding for the world!

Justin and Hailey tied the knot for the second time (they were legally married in September 2018) in front of 154 guests at Somerset Chapel in the Montage Palmetto Bluff resort in Bluffton, South Carolina. The couple’s wedding was a total, playful blast. They even reportedly made their guests sit down and watch The Notebook together before the ceremony began. We wouldn’t expect anything less.