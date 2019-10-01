It’s generally protocol NOT to invite an ex to your wedding, but Justin Bieber decided not to play by the rules — his ex, Caitlin Beadles, was in attendance as he wed Hailey Baldwin for a second time on Sept. 30.

Justin Bieber and Caitlin Beadles have stayed friendly since their 2009 split. In fact, they’re on such good terms…that she even scored an invite to his wedding! Caitlin attended the nuptials with her brother, Christian Beadles. She posted a photo of the pair to her Instagram story from the Sept. 29 rehearsal dinner, in which she looked stunning while wearing a pink gown with thigh-high slit. Caitlin also shared a video of herself riding a golf cart to the actual wedding, where she slayed in a plunging navy dress and her hair styled in a messy side braid.

Caitlin was Justin’s first girlfriend, who he met at church when he first moved to Atlanta in 2008. They reportedly dated for about a year before ending things amicably. It’s been reported that Caitlin was not interested in the spotlight, so she and Justin ended things as his career started to skyrocket in 2009. The two proved that they stayed close by spending Thanksgiving together in 2017, but fans were still pretty surprised to see her at his wedding to Hailey Baldwin on Sept. 30.

There were reportedly more than 150 guests in attendance at the South Carolina ceremony, including celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Kylie Jenner and more. This was actually Justin and Hailey’s second wedding, as they initially tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City on Sept. 13, 2018.

Despite fame tearing Caitlin and Justin apart when they were teenagers, the 25-year-old has gained some notoriety in her own right years later. She boasts nearly 400,000 followers on Instagram and runs a dog rescue company called Caitlin’s Vine of Bravery.