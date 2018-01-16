Justin Bieber Spent Thanksgiving With His Ex-Girlfriend Caitlin Beadles — Not Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber wasn’t with Selena Gomez on Thanksgiving, but he did spend it with another special lady: Caitlin Beadles! That’s right, he celebrated with his ex. What gives?

Um, does Justin Bieber have some explaining to do? Diehard Beliebers may remember his adorable relationship with Caitlin Beadles when they were just tiny teens. This was like, "Baby" era Justin, way before he even met Selena Gomez. They were basically infants. They were so cute and sweet together, but like most teen relationships, it didn't last. Oh well!

It’s interesting, though, to see him hanging out with her on Thanksgiving when Selena was in Texas with her family. Do you think she knew that he was hanging with an ex? Either way, she has nothing to worry about. What Justin and Caitlin had was pure puppy love, and it turns out they stayed in touch through her brother, Christian Beadles. He and Justin are best buds!

Christian posted a photo of himself with Justin and Caitlin on Instagram, captioned, “So thankful for my brother and sister this thanksgiving #happyturkeyday #family”. Aww! Well, if referring to someone as brother and sister doesn’t indicate that there’s no romantic feelings between them, then nothing will. Plus, there’s the fact that Caitlin’s in a very serious relationship with a very cute guy right now named Logan Davis (and Justin’s head over heels for Selena). Nothing to see here, folks!

It looks like Caitlin’s a permanent fixture in his life. Justin and Christian are so tight. They just went snowboarding together and recorded a hella dramatic vlog that a lot of people seemed to think shaded Jake and Logan Paul. It was admittedly hilarious.

