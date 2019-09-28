Tristan Thompson Shares Cute Video Of His Day Out With True After Trying To Win Khloe Kardashian Back

Tristan Thompson shared a rare video of his daughter, True, on social media on Sept. 28 just days after leaving flirty comments on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram pics.

Tristan Thompson, 28, is pulling out all the stops lately! The basketball star shared an adorable video of his daughter True, 1, on Instagram on Saturday, Sept. 28 and True looks like she’s having the time of her life with her dad during their big day out! The video, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, shows True giggling while Tristan is pushing her around in her stroller. The video also shows the 1-year-old little cutie FaceTiming with mom Khloe Kardashian, 35; she even kisses the phone at one point!

One part of the video shows Tristan and True enjoying some quality father-daughter bonding time at Universal Studios, where they rode kiddie rides together and enjoyed the beautiful Los Angeles weather. True looked absolutely adorable in a leopard print onesie, while Tristan kept it casual in a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a black hat. The pair even played carnival games together, and True took home a big prize!

“This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!” Tristan captioned the precious video. Fans flocked to the comments and couldn’t stop gushing about how cute True looked in the video. “She’s beautiful!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “True is a sweetie pie!”

Tristan shared the video just days after leaving flirty comments on Khloe’s Instagram posts, and a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that Tristan is not ready to give up on getting Khloe back. “Tristan is still trying to get Khloe back. He hasn’t made a big secret of the fact that he wants another chance with her, he’s not over her,” the source spilled. “Khloe has continually shot him down, but Tristan is persistent. He deeply regrets losing Khloe and is very open about it. He doesn’t seem ready to give up.”