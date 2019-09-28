Gwyneth Paltrow & Mini-Me Daughter Apple, 15, Pose In Photo As She Celebrates 47th Birthday

The ‘Apple’ doesn’t fall far from the tree! Gwyneth poses alongside her stunning 15-year-old daughter and mom in a celebratory post marking her 47th birthday!

Gwyneth Paltrow has a mini-me! 15-year-old Apple, her oldest daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, is looking exactly like her Oscar winning mama. The rare photo — which also features Gwyneth’s gorgeous mom Blythe Danner, 76 — was posted by the goop founder’s close friend Derek Blasberg on Friday, September 27 as the group celebrated Gwyneth’s 47th birthday. “Today is the middle one’s birthday, but let’s celebrate the entire Danner-Paltrow-Martin bloodline. Here are three kind, talented, sweet, lithe (rhymes with Blythe!), wonderful women,” Derek, who is a journalist and television personality, wrote. “The apple doesn’t fall from the tree—and neither does Apple. Wishing you the absolute bestest year ever @gwynethpaltrow! 💘🎂.”

Gwyneth sits front-and-center in the sweet family picture, as Apple cozies up to hug her mom and Blythe affectionately places her head on Gwyneth’s shoulder. The always-stylish GP rocks denim and a black shirt with embellished shoulders and ruched details, along with a turban style headband for the casual birthday get together. All three gorgeous ladies are completely makeup-free in the snap, as they show-off their perfect complexions — and Gwyneth is looking a lot like her mama, Blythe, who is a successful actress in her own right.

Apple has previously called out her mom on social media for posts she didn’t approve of, including one of the duo on a ski left in March. “Mom we have discussed this,” Apple wrote. “You may not post anything without my consent.” Gwyneth jokingly responded, “You can’t even see your face!” alluding to Apple’s over-sized ski goggles in the fun pic.

The Politician actress took to social media to share acknowledge her special day, posting “another trip around the sun complete,” along with a gorgeous selfie. “Thank you to my friends and instafamily for all of the very kind wishes. I love you guys.” The blonde has plenty to celebrate as of late, as she’s also coming up on one-year of marriage with husband Brad Falchuk on September 29. Brad, of course, got in on the birthday action and posted a stunning sun-kissed photo of his wife in honor of her birthday with an epic message. “She’s the greatest human being ever…She’s a relentless mother and step mother, the BEST wife, all of her friends know she’s their champion and no one wears clothes as well as she does,” Brad sweetly wrote. “She’s endlessly fascinating, succeeds at everything she does and drinks whiskey and eats fried food yet still manages to look like that. Happy birthday, Love. I know I’m not the only person to say, thank God you were born. I love you.”