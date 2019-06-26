Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Intimacy Coach’ Advised Her & New Husband Not To Live Together

The couple that doesn’t live together, stays together. At least, that’s what Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘sexuality’ counselor said when explaining why she told her to live apart from new hubby, Brad Falchuk.

“When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That’s true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner,” Michaela Boehm, the “internationally recognized counselor, teacher, and expert in intimacy and sexuality,” said on the June 26 episode of Loose Women, a British daytime talk show. Michaela appeared on the program to explain why she encouraged Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, to not live under the same roof as her husband, Brad Falchuk, 48. “Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the workday, in separate rooms. One could take a shower while one walks the dogs.”

“It could be having separate rooms, where you can go and spend time apart, and come back together,” Michaela added, “or it could be separate houses. [Using] separate houses has to do how with much time you need.” The expert also explained that celebrities deal with added pressures in their relationships due to fame. “Nothing you do is off limits, everything has to be dealt with in the public. A lack of the intimacy and lack of connection… add to that, the distress of everything you do being watched.”

Brad, who married Gwyneth in a private ceremony in September 2018, spends four nights a week under the same roof with the Iron Man star. For the other three nights, he “absconds to his second home,” according to The Daily Beast, where he lives with his two kids – Brody Falchuk and Isabella Falchuk – from his first marriage. While Michaela doesn’t recommend separate houses for everyone, she doesn’t encourage everyone to carve out their own personal spaces as a way to better their relationships. “I am a believer that the more space is taken between people, the better or stronger their erotic bond can be,” she told The Daily Beast.

Gwyneth has children from her own previous marriage to Coldplay’s Chris Martin – Apple, who turned 15 on May 14, and Moses, 13. Gwyneth shared a photo of her look-alike daughter to celebrate the teen’s 15th birthday. “I will never be able to put into words how much I love you. You are so strong and so good and so damn funny and sooooo gorgeous inside and out,” she said, indicating that she doesn’t need any kind of counseling in this relationship.