Wendy Williams ‘Shocked’ Ashton Kutcher Seemingly Tweeted About Ex Demi After Book Release

Wendy Williams was surprised to see Ashton Kutcher’s tweets after his ex Demi Moore hit him with serious allegations in her new memoir. Wendy reacted to the book on Sept. 25, and admitted that she thought Ashton was ‘cooler’ than that.

The reactions to Demi Moore‘s bombshell new memoir Inside Out, are pouring in, with Wendy Williams being the latest to put in her two cents. The talk show host, 55, dissected the book during “Hot Topics” on her Wednesday show, and appeared to be disappointed to hear Demi’s claims about ex-husband, Ashton Kutcher. Yet, she seemed more disappointed about Ashton’s apparent reaction to the book.

“I kind of thought Ashton was cooler than this. I’m really kind of shocked,” Wendy said of Demi’s allegations of cheating and threesomes. In her new memoir, the actress, 56, writes that she “went into contortions to try to fit the mold of the woman he [Ashton] wanted his wife to be” — which she claimed included his wish for a threesome, along with her breaking her sobriety. Demi also admitted to Diane Sawyer that she “lost me” during an appearance Good Morning America on Monday, September 22.

Ashton, 41, who usually keeps a lower profile than most stars, stayed quiet following the book’s September 24 release — until later that night when he riled off a few cryptic tweets. “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it,” he tweeted. Ashton has been married to actress Mila Kunis, who he starred alongside in That ’70s Show, since 2015. They share two children, daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2.

In a follow-up tweet, the actor wrote, “Life is good -Larry Kutcher,” a quote he attributed to his father, Larry. Ashton then posted a third tweet that read, “For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576”.

During her September 25 show, Wendy said she and her team texted the number, which instructed them to sign a document, presumably for confidentiality purposes. However, they did not proceed after that.

“He’s been quiet about it, then he tweeted… He has two kids with Mila Kunis, and if I were married to her, I’d have foot up ass right now,” Wendy said, questioning the actor’s actions: “Why are you even messing with these people? She’s your ex-wife and you have no children with her. She said some horrific things about you Ashton,” the host said, adding, “I just thought that he was more sensitive than that.”

Demi, who was married to Bruce Willis from 1987-2000, went on to wed Ashton in September 2005. They began dating in 2003. After over a year of separation, he filed for divorce from Demi on December 21, 2012.