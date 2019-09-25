Mila Kunis ‘Upset’ That Demi Moore Is Airing All Of Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ In New Memoir

Mila is sticking by her man despite Demi Moore’s revelations, sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Demi Moore‘s new tell-all book isn’t exactly painting ex-husband Ashton Kutcher in a positive light — and his wife Mila Kunis is not happy about it. “Mila hates that Demi is airing all her dirty laundry in her book because it involves so much stuff that she doesn’t want her kids ever to ever read or be made fun of for,” a source reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Mila having to deal with her husbands ex is one thing but to deal with an ex where everything is laid out there for the world to see is a whole other thing all together. Mila is not happy and is really waiting for this all to die down because she would rather be dealing with anything else. She is not having a good time with it.”

In her new book, Demi, 56, delves into her tumultuous eight-year marriage to Ashton that included threesomes, extra-marital affairs and Demi abusing drugs and alcohol. The relationship raised eyebrows at the time as Demi and Ashton first started dating when she was 41 and he was only 25. For the first time, Demi revealed that she was pregnant with Ashton’s child early on in their marriage — even sharing a photo of her baby bump — but admitted she miscarried six months into the pregnancy. She tried IVF treatments shortly after, but they were unsuccessful. Ashton and Demi split for good in 2013, and he tied-the-knot with Mila in 2015 — prior to dating, the two had worked together as co-stars on That ’70s Show from 1998 – 2006. The couple now share two children together, Wyatt, 4 and Dimitri, 2.

“Mila never imagined Demi would be coming out with all this drama after so many years. Mila knows that Ashton is not the same person he was back when he and Demi were together,” a second insider reveals. “She doesn’t see any point in bringing this into light now and thinks what happened in the past should be left in the past. She doesn’t see anything positive about this and it can only cause harm. Ashton is a family man, a father, and Mila sees no point in dragging his name through the mud.”

For her part, Demi has defended the book and expressed the Ashton revelations were about sharing her truth and letting herself “be seen.” She also confirmed she had talked to Ashton prior to publishing. Demi’s memoir, Inside Out, was officially released on September 24. HollywoodLife has reached out to Mila’s rep for comment, but has not heard back at time of publishing.