‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Preview: An Excited Fan Delays Dog’s Hunt For An Alabama Fugitive

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Sept. 25 episode of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted,’ Dog the Bounty Hunter meets one of his fans while on the hunt for a criminal.

Most of the time, when Dog The Bounty Hunter approaches someone, they’re left terrified. Well, that doesn’t seem to be the case in the Sept. 25 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the episode, which shows Dog, Beth Chapman and the rest of their crew approaching a family for information about a fugitive named Brad Houser. “We gotta talk to this guy,” Dog tells the man who answers the door. “We gotta find him — Brad Houser.”

However, the man wants some face-to-face time with Dog before he gives any information! He’s stoked to find out that Dog the Bounty Hunter is actually at his door. “Can I shake your hand!?” he asks, stepping outside. Dog obliges, but is clearly frustrated at the delay in his hunt. Luckily, someone else steps in. “[Brad] is my sister’s, um, baby daddy,” she can be heard saying. “They live in Somerville.” The man who answered the door cuts in at that point and welcomes Dog inside his home, clearly not realizing that the bounty hunter is in the middle of an important mission!

The Sept. 25 episode of Dog’s Most Wanted is centered around a hunt headed by Dog’s son, Leland, as Dog and Beth are due in Los Angeles for one of Beth’s doctor’s appointments. Beth has been battling cancer on the show, but has made a point to keep chasing criminals with her husband as a way to distract herself from her struggles. Dog’s Most Wanted airs on Wednesdays at 9:00 p.m. on WGN.