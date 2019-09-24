Your favorite ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ girls Ashley, Brianna and Kayla are returning for a second season, and they’ll be navigating new challenges that’ll lead to lots of drama.

They’re back! HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal that Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is returning to MTV with two all-new, back-to-back episodes on Oct. 22. And with this second season, Ashley Jones, Brianna Jaramillo and Kayla Sessler will be back as they navigate the new challenges of motherhood. But they’ll also be joined by two new moms-to-be Kiaya and Rachel, who are just starting out on their journey. Previous cast members Jade Cline and Lexi Tatman left the series after filming wrapped on Season 1. Jade now stars on Teen Mom 2, and Lexi recently gave birth to a second baby.

MTV, who confirmed this exciting news to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, revealed the following information about each cast member and what fans can expect from Season 2. Kiaya’s girlfriend Teazha moves in but they still struggle with trust and jealousy issues; Ashley reconciles with ex-boyfriend Bar but must learn to juggle motherhood with her busy class schedule to become a medical assistant; Brianna’s world is turned upside down when a man reaches out claiming to be Braeson’s potential birth father; Kayla has to drop out of classes to watch baby Izaiah but she and new boyfriend Luke get some shocking news; Rachel butts heads with sister Malorie, who prefers partying to watching her own baby.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant first premiered on MTV in March 2018, and ran through Dec. 31. Up until now, it wasn’t clear whether or not a Season 2 would see the light of day. Especially considering the fact that Jade moves from this series to Teen Mom 2. But alas, fans will now get new episodes and be able to continue following Ashley, Brianna and Kayla’s journeys! To see what’s coming, watch the full trailer above.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant returns to MTV on Oct. 22 at 9pm!