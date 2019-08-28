‘Teen Mom’ Star Lexi Tatman Reveals She Secretly Had A Second Baby — See Pic

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ star Lexi Tatman took to Twitter to share a photo of her second baby, son Jay Wolfe, who she secretly gave birth to on Aug. 26.

Lexi Tatman, 19, surprised many of her fans on Aug. 28 when she shared some happy news on Twitter! The former Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star shared a sweet close-up photo of her new son Jay Wolfe in a tweet that announced the birth and the precious tot’s details. “Jay Wolfe 08/26/19 19in 7 LBS 1oz,” her caption for the cute photo read. Jay is Lexi’s second child with boyfriend Kyler Lopez. The couple also have son Tobias.

The announcement of Jay’s birth is indeed a shock since most fans and the public didn’t even know Lexi was expecting and after there was some online confusion about whether or not Jay belonged to her, she posted an additional tweet that explained why she and Kyler decided to keep the pregnancy a secret. “Thank you all for the kind words and congratulations,” the tweet read. ” Me and Kyler chose to keep our pregnancy off social media to enjoy it and the birth. Thank you all for understanding.”

Lexi first stepped into the spotlight when she was a part of the cast of MTV’s Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant when it debuted in 2018. By Jan. 2019 however, it was reported that she was let go from the cast for a lack of interest. “MTV basically felt that her story wasn’t interesting enough to continue with,” a source close to production told The Ashley in Jan. “Lexi was not the one who discontinued filming. Lexi really had no idea that she was not going to be part of Season 2.” The decision wasn’t dramatic though. “Nothing big happened or anything,” another source said. “She wasn’t being punished.”

Jay Wolfe

08/26/19

19in 7 LBS 1oz💙💛 pic.twitter.com/KNjFqEk9PB — Lexi Tatman (@lexi_tatman) August 27, 2019

Lexi was on the reality show with cast members Kayla Sessler, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones and Brianna Jaramillo.

Congratulations to Lexi and Kyler on the addition to their family!