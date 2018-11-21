Is ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’ Cancelled? See Cast’s Cryptic Messages About Future Of Show

Has ‘Teen Mom Young and Pregnant’ been cancelled? — Fans are freaking out after Ashley and Brianna posted these cryptic messages online, hinting at the fate of the show! Here’s what we know…

Is MTV saying goodbye to one of its famed parenting reality shows? Fans are questioning if Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is being cancelled by the network, after its own stars took to social media with cryptic messages, hinting about the future of the show! Cast members, Ashley Jones and Brianna Jaramillo both took to Instagram with messages of a presumed goodbye on the exact same day, November 19. Coincidentally (or not?), Jones and Jaramillo both used the same photo in their posts, except Jones’ was in the form of a boomerang.

“Well ladies . Here goes my heartfelt post about what an honor its been to be apart of a tv show with you girls,” Jones wrote in part on Instagram. “So grateful that our cast is full of love and understanding, and when times get hard we all reach out [sic] it’s been a long emotional journey . But that’s a wrap [sic] wouldn’t have done it any other way,” she continued.

Brianna Jaramillo followed with a message or her own, expressing that she hopes her time with the other mothers isn’t over. “Ladies I am honored to have had the chance to work with you all!”, she wrote. “you are all amazing mothers and women in general. I hope this isn’t goodbye but just see you later”.

Some fans are even speculating that Jones could be the one to get cut from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. Why? — Many believe MTV is not happy with her, as she recently slammed the network’s other popular parenting show, Teen Mom OG. Jones claimed her show, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant is more successful because it is “up to date,” according to Radar. “MTV has for years been showing the struggles of what it’s been like to be a ‘Teen Mom,”‘ Jones told the site. They revamped it… It’s fast-paced and up-to-date.”

Despite the speculation, sources tell the site that the cancellation rumors are completely untrue. “The ‘Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant’ cast has not been notified that the show is ending,” an apparent show insider says. “Stories circulating that the show is cancelled are completely fabricated and untrue at this time,” the source continues.

“While they [the rumors] are based off something ONE cast member posted, no decision has been made,” the insider adds. “From what the case has ben told thus far, the show seems like it’s going to be renewed for another seasoned will likely keep going.”

Both Jones and Jaramillo have posted to their respective Instagram accounts since their cryptic messages. However, they have not addressed the speculation. MTV has not commented on the rumors either. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant also stars, Lexi Tatman, Kayla Sessler, and Jade Cline.