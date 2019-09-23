Rihanna Smolders In Sexy New Photos While Wearing Lingerie From Savage X Fenty — Gorgeous Pics

Right of the heels of her wildly successful Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show, Rihanna’s modeling one of her sexy new pieces in new pics.

If you didn’t get a look at Rihanna‘s epic NYFW Savage X Fenty show via Amazon, she’s got you covered with at least one new piece from her latest lingerie collection. The singer is still the brand’s sexiest spokesperson, and she modeled a bra in pics via her Instagram on Sept. 23 looking absolutely sizzling. The “Eye Heart U Unlined Bra” features nude hued cups with blue embroidered lips and sayings like “cute” inside little clouds, along with a sets of eyes with long eyelashes. The rest of the bra including the straps is in black fabric, along with small black scalloped edges on the cups. It’s retails for $56 on the label’s site, but right now is a steal at only $22 for Savage X Fenty VIP members.

RiRi looks SO glam in the pics as it’s not just her bra that’s so hot. She has on smoldering pink eyeshadow with black eyeliner and long eyelashes, which make her light green eyes look absolutely hypnotic. She’s also wearing bright pink lipgloss with her lips slightly parted. Since she has her own makeup company Fenty Beauty, the glam look is probably from her line. Rihanna’s long dark hair cascades down her right shoulder and to add some major bling to the pic she has a short necklace made up of sizable diamond stones and seriously large diamond studs for earrings.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show was so huge she held it at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 11. Yes, she needed a whole arena. But it wasn’t just a fashion show as a celeb filled A-list event and concert that was the hottest ticket at NYFW. For models she got Bella and Gigi Hadid, Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne, singer Normani, actresses Laverne Cox, Hailee Steinfeld, and Vanessa Hudgens and country superstar Kacey Musgraves to don her latest lingerie designs.

As if that wasn’t starry enough, the show included performances by Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, Diplo, DJ Khaled, Skrillex and more. Not only that, Rihanna introduced that she’s created her own production company now, as the event was co-produced for Amazon by Fenty Films! Man, when is she ever going to get around to making music again?