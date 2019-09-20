Rihanna looks absolutely dazzling! The singer pulled out all the stops promoting her Savage X Fenty brand in a saucy Instagram and fans could not take their eyes off of it.

Rihanna, 31, stunned her fans and followers in an Instagram post promoting lingerie pieces from her Savage X Fenty collection. The “Work” singer bared her skin in a scintillating image posted on Sept. 20, lounging across red and blue patterned satin sheets. The photo was taken from the back, with Riri showing off her toned body – and booty – while sporting a pair of her Savage X Fenty black lace lingerie set. The singer, who has been incredibly busy promoting her business, was also wearing a pair of elbow-length black lace gloves to finish off the tantalizing look in the photo. “Be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com,” the Grammy winner captioned the picture. Fans were all about the sexy, confident image with some leaving comments like, “Beautiful,” “Fire,” and “Supa sexi.”

The singer and mogul has been going all out promoting her business ventures and recently dropped the Savage X Fenty Fashion Show trailer on Sept. 17. Just like this latest Instagram, fans were flipping out. “I’m calling out of work just to watch this and putting my phone on DO NOT F**KING DISTURB.” Another fan added, “i’ve never been this excited since the release of anti in 2016.” While the Fenty founder has been blessing her fans with exciting content, she has also been working the room with her contemporaries. The singer hosted the fifth annual Diamond Ball in New York City on Sept. 12 — just two days after her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Honestly, fans shouldn’t be surprised that Rihanna is really doing the most when it comes to her work. The singer has been active in bringing together the various facets of her empire and molding them into a seamless, cohesive brand all her own. During an interview with Essence at the Diamond Ball, Rihanna talked about the incredible women who have come before her and what they instilled into her work ethic and mentality. “My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be. We are impeccable, we’re special, we’re special and the world is going to have to deal with that.”

Rihanna is absolutely one of a kind. There’s no doubt she’ll be putting in the “Work” for years to come with everything she sets her mind to. Fans can check out her Savage X Fenty show at the Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center when the docu drops on Amazon Prime on Fri. Sept. 20.