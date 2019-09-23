Farrah Abraham Shades ‘Vulgar & Abrasive’ Amber Portwood After Leaked Tapes Shock Fans

Farrah Abraham opened up about Amber Portwood and the leaked audio in which she’s making verbally abusive comments towards boyfriend Andrew Glennon, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

Farrah Abraham, 28, didn’t hold back on her opinions about Teen Mom star Amber Portwood, 29, and her headline-making situation with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, when she gave an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife at the 2019 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 22. The outspoken reality star admitted she hasn’t spoken to Amber since the last Teen Mom reunion and even confessed that she thinks she’s “abusive”.

“For one, I do not speak to others who are very vulgar and abusive,” Farrah EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I haven’t spoken to her. I think, the last time we saw me with her was her trying to attack me on stage at the reunion, and Catelynn [Lowell] and Maci [Bookout] supporting her in that. I have to say that was a sad way for me to leave it. I think it’s getting worse and in a devastating kind of a way.”

Farrah, who showed up to the Emmys in a gorgeous gown, also went on to explain that she thinks one of Amber’s problems is that she needs to stop dating. “As a mom, I feel like just stopping the dating might be helpful and might empower her inner strength,” she said. “I do wish Amber all the best. I feel that children, adults, family members, everyone associated should be treated with care, love. And that’s where the society and the world is going. I do wish them all the best. But, I meant for good. I have made my choice to not ever come back to Teen Mom and I’m sorry that I left like that, because I took some amazing meetings for some fans, and I was not privileged to the audio before I took that meeting. I think some people are having power trips with having a position on a show for too long.”

Despite her opinions, which some may consider harsh, Farrah insisted she tries to understand her former co-stars, like Amber, when they are going through an issue, but that isn’t going to stop her from being honest about what she thinks. “Some people would be surprised. I’ve never been surprised, because I’m very honest to a fault,” she went on . “I’m very deep about actually understanding the person who I’m working with. I’ve dealt with a lot of jealousy, mental illness, misbehavior and mistreatment from a lot of people for years. I just don’t think anyone should be surprised of that.”

As far as whether or not she thinks Amber can seek help for her problems with alleged domestic and verbal abuse, Farrah says it’s up to her and she has the control. “Amber can seek her own help. If she truly desires it, she will seek it herself,” she continued. “I’ve just been very hurt from the past scenarios and I’m happy that Gary [Shirley] is with Leah [Shirley] (Amber and Gary’s 10-year-old daughter). I’m sure her new husband or boyfriend is with her new child. I really hope that, not only Amber, but I hope Catelynn, I hope Maci… gets some help. They seriously need it.”

Although she didn’t elaborate further about why she thinks Catelynn and Maci need help, her words definitely proved she’s on the outs with at least three of her former Teen Mom co-stars. Does she keep in touch with others? Farrah said she does, but she doesn’t feel the need to “carry on with their names because they’re not coming in my future with me.”