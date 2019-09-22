Kendall Jenner Sizzles In Sexy Latex Gown & Rocks Brown Hair Again At The Emmys

Kendall Jenner totally slayed the 2019 Emmys carpet. The supermodel wowed in a stunning latex and floral dress after dominating fashion weeks around the world. She’s also back to brown hair after going blonde!

Kendall Jenner, 23, took sexy to a whole new level at the 2019 Emmys. She walked the purple carpet with sister Kim Kardashian, 38, and dazzled in a latex and floral gown by Richard Quinn. The sleeves of the dress were black latex and the body of the dress was adorned with a pattern of red roses. While Kendall was blonde over in Europe for fashion weeks in London and Milan, she was back to brunette at the Emmys. Her hair was pulled back into a fierce updo. Her makeup looked fabulous, as always. Kim and Kendall are set to present the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Series.

Kendall has been incredibly busy walking a plethora of runways during Milan Fashion Week and London Fashion Week. Her biggest surprise on the runway was actually because of her hair. She channeled her sisters when she debuted blonde hair during London Fashion Week. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY why she decided to try out blonde hair.

While she didn’t walk runways at New York Fashion Week, she still brought her fashion A-game to the Big Apple. From a Versace lace slip dress to a strapless romper, Kendall looked fabulous in every single thing she stepped out in. She can literally do no wrong!

“Kendall has thought about going blonde on occasion and she felt this was the perfect time to try out the lighter look,” our source revealed. “She has never made the change before because she absolutely loves her dark hair and thinks it’s part of her signature look.” As she’s proven, Kendall can rock any hair color.