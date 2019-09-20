Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Nanny Quit After ‘Out Of Control’ Penelope, 7, Scratched Face

Penelope Disick may look like an angel, but it turns out she has a temper that gives her blackout rages. Mom Kourtney Kardashian as revealed a nanny quit after P scratched her in the face.

Well this certainly gives context to the epic fight between Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Scott Disick when Corey said “If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**” in a preview clip for the Sunday Sept. 22 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Penelope’s mom Kourtney Kardashian revealed her seven-year-old has rage issues and scratched a nanny in the face, causing her to quit in a KUWTK clip that dropped on Sept. 20. Her mom Kris has some serious concerns over her granddaughter’s behavior.

“You guys I don’t even have a nanny anymore,” Kourtney, 40, complained over a dinner that also included Kim Kardashian, 38, Kris, 63, and family friend Jonathan Cheban, 45. “She said P was really upset. She was putting her in the car and Penelope scratched her face, but P can be out of control,” the mother of three continued. “I think she blacks out and does these wild things, but if you’re a nanny you..” she says before being interrupted by Corey.

“Can’t you pop the kid and it’s cool?” he asked, seeming to hint at slapping Penelope for misbehaving like that. “No but you should also say something to her in the moment,” Kourtney responded. Kris thinks her granddaughter’s behavior is a worrisome issue, telling Kourt, “This is so much more serious than I think you realize. I had six kids…not one time in my entire life did anyone ever have a complaint like this.” Kourt recalled to her mom, “I scratched you and I used to f***ing slap my nannies like, bam, across the face,” intimating that she was physically punished for getting out of control as a kid. Then Kris added, “We need to take care of this before it gets too far out of control.”

Penelope scratching her nanny now gives meaning to the fight between Corey and Scott that followed. In a clip released on Sept. 16 of later in the scene, Corey told Scott “If P scratch me, I’m whipping her a**.” A wide-eyed Scott responds, “My daughter?” then Corey reiterates he’d physically punish P, saying “Give her a spanking, for sure.”

“My little daughter?!” Scott yelled in horror and Corey fired back “Whippin’ is that discipline!” Scott screamed, “Don’t ever talk about a child like that!” That just gets Corey even more pissed, heatedly as he told Scott ,“Motherf**er what you talking about?” Scott then had enough and shouted, “Get the f**k outta here!” Well, we guess Corey won’t be doing any babysitting with Penelope anytime soon.