Brittany Cartwright Reveals Why She Doesn’t Care That Jax Taylor Doesn’t Wear His Wedding Ring

Jax Taylor previously told HollywoodLife that he doesn’t ‘ever wear’ his wedding ring. Brittany Cartwright now told us her take on the issue, and delivered an update on their married life!

The sight of Jax Taylor’s bare ring finger doesn’t get a reaction out of his wife, Brittany Cartwright, 30. The same couldn’t be said for some fans of the Vanderpump Rules stars, after seeing that Jax’s wedding ring was MIA while he took out the trash outside his Los Angeles home on Aug. 27! Jax has been very vocal in pointing out the nonsense in the resulting online drama, but Brittany revealed her own reaction to the hubbub in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I didn’t even know that was a thing. And then my PR told me and I was shocked because it’s so silly. I didn’t even think about it honestly,” Brittany told us at the Wranglers Capsule launch event at West Hollywood’s Fred Segal store on Sept. 19. The Bravo star has good reason not to give the matter too much thought.

“Oh no, because I already know, whenever he doesn’t wear [the ring], whenever he goes to gym. So I literally know where his ring is every single time,” Brittany explained to HollywoodLife. So, only Brittany should be concerned about the ring’s whereabouts! Jax also shares his wife’s indifferent attitude towards how much wear time the rings get. He revealed this in a separate interview with HollywoodLife, while hosting a celebration for Carl’s Jr.’s new Guacamole Double Cheeseburger on Sept. 12! “I don’t ever wear my wedding ring. I just don’t. I’m not a jewelry guy,” Jax EXCLUSIVELY told us at the fast food restaurant’s Ultimate Avocado Brunch. “I go to the gym, I’m working in the yard. At my house, my wife doesn’t wear hers either. And my wedding ring is big, so it gets in the way and all that.”

Ring or no ring, married life has been “awesome” for Brittany, who is “loving every moment of it,” she told HollywoodLife in Thursday’s interview. The brunette beauty tied the knot with Jax at Kentucky Castle on June 29, with their loved ones and Vanderpump Rules castmates present to witness the vows made in Brittany’s home state. It has been nearly three months since the ceremony, and now, “honestly not that much” has changed, Brittany admitted to HollywoodLife. “We’ve already lived together for a long time, but I think just this feeling of like family, this is my family,” she explained.

And do she and Jax have plans to expand on that family? “We want to start our own family. So I feel like that’s like the biggest difference. It’s like seeing that difference in your partner,” Brittany revealed! As for when they plan to get started on those plans, Brittany said there’s “no news yet” to share. But she did agree there’s fun in trying, though! “Yeah, exactly. Probably someday soon. We’ll see,” Brittany mused. With that said, we’ll keep on the lookout for baby news instead of wedding rings!