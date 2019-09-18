Nick Carter Accuses Brother Aaron Of Having ‘Thoughts Of Killing Babies’ In Retraining Order Docs

The family drama between Nick Carter and Aaron Carter has just taken a shocking turn. Nick alleges that his brother admitted to being ‘bipolar’ and openly thought about killing Nick’s wife and unborn child.

Nick Carter, 39, and Aaron Carter’s relationship may never recover after this. Nick sought a restraining order against Aaron, 31, and it appears he may have had a good reason to. Aaron allegedly told his and Nick’s sister, Angel Carter, 31, that he had “thoughts of killing babies” during an Aug. 7 FaceTime conversation, according to TMZ (who claim they’ve obtained copies of the documents Nick filed in Vegas on Sept. 17.) During this convo, Aaron allegedly shared another revelation. “I want to tell you something that I never told you before — I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar 2 years ago.”

Angel, according to the TMZ, then asked Aaron if he heard voices, which apparently prompted the “I have thoughts of killing babies” remark. When Angel reportedly asked her brother if he thought about killing anyone else, TMZ reports that the “I Want Candy” singer said, “I think about killing [Nick’s pregnant wife] Lauren Kitt.” Nick, per TMZ, noted that he needed the court-ordered protection from Aaron because he’s reportedly afraid that his brother will listen to “voices in his head and cause harm to my family.” HollywoodLife has reached out for copies of the restraining order documents to verify the reports and will update the post with any information when it’s made available. HollywoodLife has also reached out to Aaron and Nick’s camps for comment.

“In light of Aaron’s increasingly alarming behavior and his recent confession that he harbors thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife [Lauren Kitt] and unborn child, we were left with no choice but to take every measure possible to protect ourselves and our family,” Nick said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday, Sept. 17. “We love our brother and truly hope he gets the proper treatment he needs before any harm comes to himself or anyone else.”

Aaron denied that he was a threat to his family. “I am astounded at the accusations being made against me, and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family,” Aaron tweeted. All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok.”

Aaron also went off on Nick in a series of Tweets. Aaron claimed that Nick was using the restraining order as a way to retaliate against him for trying to expose Nick for allegedly “covering up” the sexual assault accusations made against him. Aaron recently did an Instagram Live session with Melisa Schuman, who filed a lawsuit in 2017 in which she accused Nick of raping her in 2002. Nick has vehemently denied the accusations, and the case was dismissed in Sept. 2018.