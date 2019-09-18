Julianne Hough Bares Her Abs In Sexy Sheer Outfit & Debuts New Single On ‘AGT’ Finale

Julianne Hough looked like a goddess during the ‘AGT’ finale. The judge sizzled in a sequined dress that was fit for a queen and then wowed in a sheer look while performing her brand-new song.

Julianne Hough, 31, looked absolutely stunning for the AGT season 14 finale. The America’s Got Talent judge sizzled a plunging gold dress for part of the final episode. She rocked the wet hair look that’s so trendy right now, along with a nude lip. Julianne shared a preview of her finale look just hours before she sat down at the judges’ table. “Getting grounded, literally. Can’t wait to perform tonight on the #AGTFinale!” Julianne captioned her Instagram photos.

Julianne hit the stage to perform her empowering new single “Transform.” The singer rocked a sexy sheer outfit for the performance that included a bra top and genie pants. She didn’t just sing, Julianne also showed off her incredible dance moves alongside V. Unbeatable.

That’s right, Julianne pulled double duty during the season 14 finale. Not only is she a judge, but she will also be hitting the stage to perform her new original song. Before the finale, Julianne shared a heartfelt message with her fans. She opened up about her incredible journey and how it inspired her to write new music.

“This is the first time I truly feel like an artist and not a performer simply because everything I’m saying is TRUTH – and I’m not afraid anymore if everyone will like it because it’s just, ME!! It makes me smile⁣… It makes me feel alive,” Julianne wrote on Instagram. “I’m so excited to share this part of me with all of you, this is gonna be so much fun – and it’s just the beginning!⁣”

Julianne joined season 14 as a new judge along with Gabrielle Union. Both of them have fit right in on the judges’ table with AGT vets Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. America’s Got Talent has been renewed for season 15, as well as the spinoff series AGT: Champions. All of the judges and host Terry Crews are expected to return.