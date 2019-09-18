Joe Keery Gets His Gorgeous Long Hair Back After Shocking Bowl Cut & Shops With GF Maika Monroe

It’s amazing what a little bit of product can do. After Joe Keery left fans shook with his ‘bowl cut,’ the ‘Stranger Things’ star returned from the Upside Down — and he brought back his long, sexy hair. Phew!

No need to get Eleven or the rest of the Stranger Things cast to investigate what happened to Joe Kerry’s hair, because it’s back to normal. Sorta. While Joe, 27, doesn’t have the flowing ‘80s locks — a la Steve Harrington — anymore, he wasn’t rocking a bowl cut while he went shopping at Sandro in Beverly Hills with girlfriend Maika Monroe, 26. During the Sept. 17 outing, the Stranger Things star had his hair up and looking tussled, as if he just rolled out of bed to go try on some clothes. Honestly, it looked good, even when Joe put on an Adidas cap. It was quite an improvement from the dramatic look he debuted less than a week before.

The sight of Joe at Margot Robbie’s launch party for her Gabrielle Chanel Essence was more frightening than anything the Upside Down could produce. At the Sept. 12 event, Joe’s hair was fashioned into this sloppy bowl cut. Gone was the Patrick Swayze-esque feathered locks. Instead, he looked like Noel and Liam Gallagher’s long-lost brother. The style change didn’t win over fans, either. In loving memory of joe keery. he ain’t dead but his hair is.” “Let’s take a moment of silence to remember Joe Keery. He was an absolute shining star of ultimate hair goals. He will forever remain in our hearts. RIP mullet man.”

While Joe’s character, Steve Harrington, revealed his extensive ‘80s hair routine in Stranger Things season 2, in reality, Joe didn’t have to do much. “Keeping the windows down if you drive,” he said during a 2017 interview with Rhett and Link’s daily YouTube series, Good Mythical Morning, “and not washing your hair as much as you’d think. You gotta extend the shelf life, do you know what I mean?” It turns out that dirty hair is the secret to getting his famous look, as he would go three days between washes.

Perhaps the Gallager brother reference wasn’t that far off. The same day that Joe debuted his bowl cut (or, just decided to comb his hair forward instead of back) he dropped his solo album, Twenty Twenty, under his rock alter ego Djo. The release earned 4/5 stars from NME, who said Joe is “a musician of very high caliber” and that “Keery’s first release as Djo is the perfect album” for fans of Tame Impala. Now, there’s an artist with fantastic hair.