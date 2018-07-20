‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Kisses GF Maika Monroe On Epic Date Night — PDA Pic

‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery packed on the PDA with a steamy kiss with his girlfriend Maika Monroe! Check out their PDA below!

Look away, Nance! Stranger Things‘ honorary babysitter of the AV club, Joe Keery (AKA Steve), was seen out and about with his girlfriend Maika Monroe, and the two were spotted sharing a sweet kiss outside at the Rockwell Table in Los Feliz. In addition to their PDA, they seemed to have an epic night. Not only did they check out Jeff Goldblum‘s jazz show at Rockwell Table, they also enjoyed a burlesque show at Jumbo’s Clown Room. Check out the full pic of their PDA below!

Recently, Joe and his Stranger Things co-star Gaten Matarazzo recently showed up to the SAG Awards totally twinning. In a moment where life reflected art, Joe and Gaten sported the same haircut — just like how Dustin picks up some hairstyle cues from Steve, thanks to the help of Farrah Fawcett hairspray. While they didn’t take home the coveted Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award, they certainly won with their matching hairdos.

For the SAG Awards red carpet, Joe’s co-star Natalia Dyer walked with her fellow Hawkins residents, Dacre Montgomery and Joe on each arm. While it caused a stir at the time, considering the fact that Natalia’s boyfriend Charlie Keaton was nowhere to be seen. However, we can now confirm that there was no trouble in paradise!

We’ll keep you posted with any new pics of . Honestly, it might be the only thing to get us through the next full year before we get to see Steve and the rest of Hawkins in Stranger Things Season 3.