Niall Horan Strips Down While Filming Music Video With Sexy Model Georgia Gibbs

Former One Direction singer Niall Horan revealed his toned arms in a fitted white tank while shooting a music video with ‘Sports Illustrated’ model Georgia Gibbs.

Niall Horan, 26, isn’t afraid of showing a little skin! The Irish singer showed off his muscles while filming a music video for his new single, “Nice To Meet Ya,” in London on Sept. 16 with Australian model, Georgia Gibbs, 24. The hunky One Direction alum sported a white, sleeveless top while talking on the phone during one of the scenes, showcasing his beefy arms as he leaned out of a window. 

Georgia stunned in a plunging, body-baring silver wrap dress that left little to the imagination and showed off her incredible figure while strutting down the sidewalk, holding a patterned umbrella. The blonde bombshell finished off her look with a pair of sexy, clear heels that elongated her already toned gams, and carried a silver clutch that matched her revealing dress perfectly! Georgia looked effortlessly cool with tousled hair and natural makeup, and capped off her girl next door look with a nude manicure and pedicure. 

After One Direction split in 2015 following Zane Malik’s exit, Niall found success with his debut solo album, Flicker, in 2017. The album’s first single, “This Town,” hit number 9 on the UK Singles Chart and reached the number 20 spot on the US Billboard Hot 100. Fans are eagerly awaiting the singer’s next album, but they won’t have to wait too long for new music — “Nice To Meet Ya” is set to drop later this month.

Recently, former bandmate Louis Tomlinson, 27, confessed that he and other members of One Direction used to make up rumors about Niall’s sex life for the hell of it. “When I was in One Direction, sometimes we just used to make up different people that Niall had slept with on tour,” he revealed on Sept. 12 on the Smallzy’s Surgery show. He admitted that it was “stupid and random…just something for fun.”