Louis Tomlinson Reveals One Direction Used To Make Up Rumors About Niall Horan’s Sex Life

If you ever heard anything sensational about Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and his former bandmates may be to blame. The One Direction member admitted they used to fib about who Niall ‘slept with on tour’ for harmless fun.

Australian radio host Smallzy asked for a quote he can “put up in bold” on the Internet, and Louis Tomlinson, 27, didn’t disappoint. Apparently, he and his One Direction bandmates used to put their own narrative on Niall Horan’s sex life — just “for fun,” of course. “When I was in One Direction, sometimes we just used to make up different people that Niall had slept with on tour,” Louis admitted on the Sept. 12 episode of the Smallzy’s Surgery show. He revealed how they did it.

“During a concert, we’ll always, every now and then, change a few words,” Louis continued, adding, “Stupid and random…just something for fun.” Don’t fret, because his romances with Hailee Steinfeld, 22, and Ellie Goulding, 32, weren’t manufactured in the 1-D rumor factory. Niall and Hailee split before reaching their one-year anniversary, according to an E! News report that surfaced in Dec. 2018. However, Niall did spark romance rumors with Ellie once again, thanks to his comment on her bottle cap challenge post on Instagram in early July!

While the days of One Direction’s pranks may be a distant memory from 2012, Harry Styles, 25, can foresee a reunion. “I don’t know. I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again, because I don’t feel that way,” Harry, who is now in the middle of a successful solo career, told Rolling Stone for its Sept. 2019 issue. But Harry admitted the band wouldn’t be the same. He added, “If there’s a time when we all really want to do it, that’s the only time for us to do it, because I don’t think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we’re all like, ‘Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.’”

Although Louis didn’t mind going down 1-D’s memory lane, he’s on a much different path now. He rose to fame with mainstream pop hits like “What Makes You Beautiful,” but dived into the indie genre in his new single, “Kill my Mind,” which dropped on Sept. 5!