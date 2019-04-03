Zayn Malik Lashes Out With Explosive Tweets & Fans Hope He’s Okay: ‘We Love You So Much’

Zayn Malik is back to posting alarming tweets, after he assured fans he was ‘happy’ the week prior. This time, the singer called out an unnamed individual for not being ‘the person you said you were’ and more.

Fans rushed to Zayn Malik’s Twitter mentions after the singer shared three strongly-worded tweets. “How about you all go f*** yourselves with your irrelevant bullsh*t 🤘🏽,” the first tweet read, posted on April 3. The rant continued in another tweet: “This ain’t a place for feelings.” The 26-year-old solo artist then took aim at an anonymous person, writing, “And you aren’t the person you said you were.” Zayn’s fan base sent its love afterwards, but everyone was confused.

“WHATS WRONG? Who do we need to block ? 👿 don’t focus on those, focus on good things that actually matter and are beautiful, my angel,” one fan tweeted. Another fan had a similar question, who asked, “are you okay? we love you so much and we’re here for you.” A third Twitter user wanted justice. “DROP THE @ , EXPOSE THE SCREENSHOTS, LET ME AT THE PERSON WHOS DOING YOU DIRTY,” the fan tweeted. But some fans are doubting that Zayn meant to “@” anyone, as one would say on Twitter. “This tweet makes me feel it’s lyrics from a new song,” one fan wrote, and more doubted that their favorite singer actually has beef with anyone. “Why do y’all assume that zayn’s tweets are for gigi? They can be random tweets or lyrics of a new song. stop being so dramatic,” another person wrote. It’s unclear if Zayn officially split with his longtime girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, 23, during the 2018 holiday season, although they appeared to be on good terms when Zayn tweeted her on March 2, “love you.”

It’s not the first time Twitter users had to rally by Zayn’s side on Twitter. “I’d like [to] apologise for basically being a s**t person,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet on March 23. Two days later, the former One Direction member wrote, “Currently 😃 happy, could be happier. Thanks for all the love and thoughts yesterday just had a vent ha x.”

How about you all go fuck yourselves with your irrelevant bullshit 🤘🏽 — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

And you aren’t the person you said you were, — zayn (@zaynmalik) April 3, 2019

Whether Zayn is testing out new song lyrics or taking out his anger online, we’ve heard that there are tensions between One Direction’s former bandmates, to this day. “There is still some bad blood between some of the guys which, until those emotions are resolved, the hurt feelings will stand in the way of doing a tour, new music or any work together,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on March 11.