Zayn Malik Sparks Concern After Tweet About Being A ‘S***’ Person’ – See His Response To Fans

You okay, Zayn? The singer took to Twitter with a worrisome tweet & his dedicated Zquad instantly freaked. However, he shared a message for his fans one day later & explained what’s really going on.

Sometimes, we all need to vent, and that’s exactly what Zayn Malik, 26, did on March 23, he revealed in a new tweet. After posting a cryptic message that left fans concerned, Zayn wants them to know he’s A-okay. “Currently 😃 happy, could be happier. Thanks for all the love and thoughts yesterday just had a vent ha x,” he promised fans two days later, on March 25. Phew, we’re glad to hear the former 1D singer is doing just fine after all.

It was thanks to a somewhat alarming tweet over the weekend that initially sent fans to into a panic. “I’d like [to] apologise for basically being a s**t person” he wrote to his 28 million followers, before quickly pressing the ‘delete’ button. However, there was plenty of time for his dedicated fans to catch wind of the tweet. Now that Zayn has assured the internet he’s just fine, his fans have let out a sigh of relief. “Jesus Zayn you had me worried! I’m glad to know you’re better. Never doubt the beautiful person you are and how admirable you are. I love you so much baby,” one fan wrote. “I’m glad you let us know you are happy. We were worried about you!” another loving fan tweeted.

Zayn clearly wants there to be no doubts about his current mental health state, because he followed up his tweet with another positive message. “Good morning! sending happy vibes and love,” he wrote on March 25. Perhaps the crooner’s out-of-the-blue behavior was on account of reminiscing about his past relationship? Fans of the singer know that he split with Gigi Hadid just this past holiday season, but she’s still on his mind. Zayn revealed he’s still thinking about his model ex when he tweeted her on March 2nd. “@GiGiHadid love you,” he wrote, shocking fans.

Jesus Zayn you had me worried! I'm glad to know you're better. Never doubt the beautiful person you are and how admirable you are. I love you so much baby ♥️ — debi hugged Niαll ◟̽◞̽ • 257 (@sunshinxniall) March 24, 2019

There’s no doubt that Zayn’s fans have his back all the way. It sounds like Zayn is doing just fine, but regardless – it’s so sweet to see the outpouring of love from the Directioners.