Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Liam Hemsworth ‘Very Hurt’ After Seeing Miley Move On With Kaitlynn Carter: ‘The Feelings Are Raw’

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter
Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus wears a sheer top when out and about with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in New YorkPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5114888 100919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Los Angeles, CA - Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter enjoy a walk together after grabbing lunch. The couple cuts a casual figure with Kaitlynn in a black tee and jeans while Miley rocks a Metallica T-Shirt and jeans for their outing. Pictured: Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter go to Gay Night at Acme Bar in NYC and later return to their downtown hotel together. Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5114903 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter arrive with Miley's mom Tish at the 2019 VMA after party at Up and Down in New York. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Liam Hemsworth was just as shocked as fans when he saw the pics of ex Miley Cyrus showing off major PDA with Kaitlynn Carter and their frequent outings has been bothering him emotionally.

Despite their breakup, Liam Hemsworth, 29, is not keen on seeing Miley Cyrus, 26, romantically move on right away with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 31. The Australian actor has been bothered by seeing his former wife spending time with her new gal pal and their PDA has sadly been affecting his emotions. “Liam was very hurt when he realized she moved on so quickly, he really doesn’t have control of her feelings and emotions but it makes it look to him that their relationship wasn’t as important as he thought it was all along,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is trying to stay away from seeing her out as he definitely doesn’t like seeing her with anyone whether it is Kaitlynn or anyone else.”

Unlike Miley, Liam has been focusing on staying single and mending his heart so it’s been tough for him to see her choosing to go about her life in a different way. “The feelings are still very raw and he is trying to deal with it the best he can but it is going to take some time and he is giving himself all the time he needs to get over it all,” the source explained. “Because he is not looking for love right now to comfort his emotions.”

Liam and Miley announced their split after less than eight months of marriage, and Liam filed for divorce on Aug. 20. Miley and Kaitlynn were first spotted getting close during a vacation in Italy on Aug. 10, the same day Liam and Miley’s split made headlines. The ladies were seen making out and looking very cozy with each other. Earlier that same month, on Aug. 2, Kaitlynn and Brody announced their own split after being married for a year.