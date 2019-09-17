Liam Hemsworth ‘Very Hurt’ After Seeing Miley Move On With Kaitlynn Carter: ‘The Feelings Are Raw’

Liam Hemsworth was just as shocked as fans when he saw the pics of ex Miley Cyrus showing off major PDA with Kaitlynn Carter and their frequent outings has been bothering him emotionally.

Despite their breakup, Liam Hemsworth, 29, is not keen on seeing Miley Cyrus, 26, romantically move on right away with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 31. The Australian actor has been bothered by seeing his former wife spending time with her new gal pal and their PDA has sadly been affecting his emotions. “Liam was very hurt when he realized she moved on so quickly, he really doesn’t have control of her feelings and emotions but it makes it look to him that their relationship wasn’t as important as he thought it was all along,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He is trying to stay away from seeing her out as he definitely doesn’t like seeing her with anyone whether it is Kaitlynn or anyone else.”

Unlike Miley, Liam has been focusing on staying single and mending his heart so it’s been tough for him to see her choosing to go about her life in a different way. “The feelings are still very raw and he is trying to deal with it the best he can but it is going to take some time and he is giving himself all the time he needs to get over it all,” the source explained. “Because he is not looking for love right now to comfort his emotions.”

Liam and Miley announced their split after less than eight months of marriage, and Liam filed for divorce on Aug. 20. Miley and Kaitlynn were first spotted getting close during a vacation in Italy on Aug. 10, the same day Liam and Miley’s split made headlines. The ladies were seen making out and looking very cozy with each other. Earlier that same month, on Aug. 2, Kaitlynn and Brody announced their own split after being married for a year.