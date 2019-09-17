BTS’ Agency Responds To Jungkook Dating Rumors After He’s Spotted With Female Tattooist 

Fans went wild after Jungkook from BTS was spotted hanging out with a female tattoo artist, leading his agency to issue a statement regarding whether or not he’s dating the mystery woman.

BTS member, Jungkook, sparked rumored that he’s dating a female tattoo artist after leaked CCTV footage showed the pair hanging out earlier this week. However, Big Hit Entertainment has issued a statement to deny the speculation. “The now circulating dating rumors regarding our artist Jungkook is absolutely not true,” the statement said. “During his visit to Geojedo, he realized his circle of tattooist acquaintances was also visiting there so he hung out with them. We are sorry that his private life during his extended break had to be distorted like this. We are currently investigating whether or not th picture was taken illegally, and will take strict legal action accordingly. In addition, spreading of false information to defame our artist will also face strict legal consequences.”

So, there you have it — Jungkook is NOT dating his tattooist! Meanwhile, the tattooist also issued a response on Instagram, which Allkpop.com translated and shared. “I’m absolutely not in a relationship with Jungkook,” she wrote. “I’m posting this because of what’s spreading online and the unfortunate situation o people causing misunderstandings by impersonating me. I didn’t say anything because it seemed obvious that people wouldn’t believe me or they would interpret what I say the way they want or I would get even harsher responses.”

Additionally, she denied other rumors that she tattooed her initials on Jungkook’s body. “We are simply close friends and I am very apologetic, as it seems fans were extremely hurt in addition to myself and people around me,” she concluded. “I will not say anything further. I’d just like to make it clear that I wasn’t ignoring or disregarding everything.”

BTS just wrapped a one-month “extended” break, but Big Hit confirmed on Sept. 16 that the group had departed South Korea for an “engagement abroad.” We can’t wait to see what they do next!