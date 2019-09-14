Gigi Hadid, Normani & More Stars Slay The Runway In Savage X Fenty Show Teaser

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show was a major hit during New York Fashion Week and the teaser for the full production, which will air on Amazon Prime on Sept. 20, shows some of the best moments with the hottest models on the runway.

Rihanna, 31, knows how to put on an eye-catching production and she proves that with every runway show her fashion line, Savage X Fenty, puts on, including the most recent during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 10. The singer and style icon’s latest fashion special is set to air on Amazon Prime on Sept. 20 and the teaser, which was just released to the fashion line’s Instagram on Sept. 13, highlights some of the best moments from the night, including perfect runway struts from some of the world’s top models. Check out the teaser video HERE!

Gigi Hadid, 24, was one of the standouts of the epic preview when she was seen walking the walk and posing in a black bustier top and jeans. Normani, 23, also captured attention in a black corset under an animal print kimono and black latex thigh-high boots. Cara Delevingne, 27, also looked fierce in a little black dress with quarter-length sleeves and a cut-out section in the front. She posed with her arms above her head as she gave off a serious look during her moment. The lady of the hour, Rihanna, also came out at one point during the show in a sheer sexy bodysuit with pants. She wore the piece, which we’re hoping to see more of in the Amazon special, over a black bra and topped it all off with a black mini skirt as she posed in all her glory.

Other gorgeous gals who were in the show and teaser included Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Vanessa Hudgens, and more. It wasn’t all males either. Some prominent male figures who came out to support RiRi and her line included DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

“They came, they SLAYED, they conquered. Check out some of our faves making an XTRA grand entrance at the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW! Only @badgalriri could pull off this kind of Xtravaganza 💜 It’s going down on September 20th – only on @amazonprimevideo. DO👏NOT👏MISS👏IT!” the show’s teaser post was captioned. Since Rihanna’s iconic production has been one of the most popular runway shows during New York Fashion Week over the past couple of years, we have a feeling that a lot of people will be tuning in and we can’t wait to see the full effect the show left!