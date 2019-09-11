Rihanna Smolders In Sparkling Teal Dress & Matching Shades For NFYW Savage x Fenty Show

Rihanna was the woman of the hour when she slayed in a sexy turquoise dress with a plunging slit at her Savage x Fenty show during NYFW on Sept. 10.

Rihanna, 31, is officially the queen of fashion week, as the singer hosted her Savage x Fenty show during NYFW on Tuesday, September 10. Rihanna stunned at her fashion show in a gorgeous, sparkly turquoise Alexandre Vauthier asymmetrical turtleneck dress. The skintight light blue dress, which was Look 25 from the Fall 2019 Couture collection, was completely covered in crystals and hugged Rihanna’s curvaceous frame perfectly. RiRi’s dress was one-sleeved, while the bodice was cinched on the side, highlighting her tiny waist. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was wrapped with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her amazingly toned legs. In true Rihanna style, she topped her look off with tons of accessories including massive diamond hoop earrings, bedazzled cat-eye sunglasses, tons of diamond rings, and stunning blue floral lace-up heels.

Not only did Rihanna look gorgeous, but she also put on an amazing show which featured performances by Halsey, Migos, DJ Khaled, Big Sean and more. Plus, supermodel sisters, Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, walked the runway in sexy lingerie looks. The red carpet looks before the show were to-die-for, as all of the stars looked unbelievably sexy. Bella arrived wearing a baggy forest green suit, putting her rock hard abs on full display in nothing but a black lacy bralette. She left the blazer open, showing off her taut tummy in the bra, and paired the jacket with the matching mid-rise wide-leg trousers.

Gigi opted to wear something a bit more covered up, but still sexy when she threw on a pair of high-waisted light wash fitted straight leg jeans with a skintight strapless black corset top, which was completely sheer and highlighted her tiny waist. Cara Delevingne, 27, rocked a sheer black button-down mini dress, choosing to keep the entire bodice unbuttoned, revealing a tiny black bralette.

Halsey, 24, also looked fabulous in a silk purple ensemble featuring a long-sleeve wrap blouse with a plunging V-neckline that showed off ample cleavage, paired with the matching short-shorts, which highlighted her long, lean legs. She topped her look off with completely bedazzled ankle-strap sandals.

Rihanna and all of the attendees looked amazing at the show, which was presented by Amazon Prime Video. The Savage X Fenty Show will stream exclusively on the service on Friday, Sept. 20, but until then, the entire collection is available to shop now on Amazon Fashion.