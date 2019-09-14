Rita Ora Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Sexy Bikini Pics & More

Rita Ora took advantage of the last few weeks of summer by going on a vacation to the Turkish Riviera this week. She shared tons of amazing pics, earning her the title of Instagram Queen of the Week!

Rita Ora is firmly in the “September is still summer” camp. The singer, 28, took a five-day vacation to the Turkish Riviera this week, sharing plenty of FOMO-inducing photos that have us reminiscing about when it was still July. For that alone, we’ve decided to name her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Rita kicked off the week by performing at Lollapalooza in Berlin. She shared a video of her set and some photos of her performing onstage. She rocked a red, white and blue long-sleeved shirt which she took off to reveal a white bra. “My final festival of the summer!!! Been touring this amazing set for my tour and summer festivals from the beginning of the year all over the world and I could not have wished for a better last show @lollapaloozade!!! Thank you to everyone who came to see me at every moment! Love you all so much had the MOST fun,” she captioned one of her posts about the festival.

From there, the 50 Shades Of Grey star made her way to the Turkish Riviera for a brief vacation to enjoy the last few days of summer before autumn hits on Sept. 23. “Soooo happy to have 5 full days off before starting my September schedule!!! Sea sun sand for me,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a multicolored bikini.

She also shared another pic from the vacation to her Insta story. She looked gorgeous in a tiny black bikini for that post.

Rita rounded out the week with some sexy snaps of her rocking a wet t-shirt in the water. “Summer’s almost over but we just getting started,” she wrote alongside the post, adding, “Can’t wait to show you what I’ve been working on x.” Head up to the gallery above to see even more great photos of Rita!