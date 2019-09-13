Cole Sprouse Teases Selena Gomez After She Revealed She Had Young Crush On Him

Clapback king Cole Sprouse had social media users in stitches after he left a cheeky comment on Selena Gomez’s Instagram post about having a crush on him when she was a youngster.

Cole Sprouse, 27, is at it again! The Riverdale star is no stranger to posting clever comments and clapbacks on social media, and this time, he’s teasing Selena Gomez, 27, for her latest Instagram post! Selena took to the social media platform to reveal that her 11-year-old self had a major crush on Cole. The “Wolves” singer treated fans to a video and picture of an old door that she seemingly “graffitied” when she was a kid, revealing that her heart was torn between two young men: Cole Sprouse, and a mystery man named Juan. “Apparently my heart was very conflicted between Juan and Cole Sprouse when I was 11..” she captioned the video.

“Always Juan-upping me,” Cole commented on the video, which currently has almost two million views. So far, Cole’s comment has garnered over 32,000 likes, and celebs couldn’t get enough of the cheeky interaction between the former Disney stars. Camila Cabello took a break from sucking Shawn Mendes’ face to reply with a simple, “Hahahahahahahahhaha,” while Selena’s hair stylist, Marissa Marino, added a series of crying-laughing emojis.

Fans also thoroughly enjoyed the interaction between Cole and Selena, but one pressing question remained on their minds. “JUAN WHERE ARE YOU!!!! ARE YOU MARRIED OR NOT!!!! 😂” one fan wrote, while another added, “The real Jelena😭 I wonder where Juan is now?”

Cole and Selena actually go way back as friends! The pair both had shows on The Disney Channel at the same time, and were often seen hanging out at events together when they were younger. Cole starred on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody from 2005-2008, opposite his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse, and Selena starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2012.