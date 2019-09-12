Justin Bieber Jokingly Shades Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s ‘Weird’ Kiss

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to throw some friendly jabs at Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes after Shawn posted a ‘weird’ video of himself and Camila kissing.

Shawn Mendes, 21, is the latest celeb to seemingly break the internet with his social media content! The “If I Can’t Have You” singer posted a video of himself and girlfriend Camila Cabello, 21, making out on Instagram on Sept. 11. Then, fellow Canadian Justin Bieber, 25, had a surprising reaction to the video, commenting, “U guys are f****n weird. And I like it.” The video, which has over 17 million views at the time this story was published, shows Shawn and Camila hanging out together. Both Camila and Shawn are dressed casually, with Camila sporting a comfy looking black and red striped top and Shawn wearing a salmon-colored button down with a few buttons popped open to reveal his chest.

“So, we saw on like Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird — we kiss like fish,” Shawn began in the video. Camila wholeheartedly agreed with him, sarcastically saying, “It really hurt our feelings.” Shawn then told viewers that the couple was going to show everyone how they “actually kiss,” and the pair slowly went in for what seems like is going to be a very romantic kiss. However, the couple jokingly starts making out with each other, clearly mocking the claims that they “kiss like fish.”

Justin Bieber wasn’t the only celeb to express his thoughts on Shawn and Camila’s makeout vid. Former One Direction singer Niall Horan commented a series of crying-laughing emojis, while Tana Mongeau jokingly replied, “This is engrained [sic] in my brain forever.”

Shawn and Camila first sparked romance rumors this summer after the pair were spotted making out in the ocean in Miami in July. They continue to pack on the PDA everywhere they go and keep everyone guessing about their romance. Recently, they were spotted kissing in Shawn’s hometown of Toronto, Canada.