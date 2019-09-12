Kim Kardashian Plays ‘Show Me Your Phone’ With Jimmy Fallon & Reveals Google ‘Pee Hole’ Search

When the Kar-Jenner sisters hit up NYFW, they always stop by ‘The Tonight Show.’ Kim Kardashian joined Jimmy Fallon and played a game where she was forced to reveal the secrets of what’s in her phone.

Kim Kardashian never lets fans down when she stops by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The 38-year-old came dressed to impress in a black sheer plunging halter top and leather pants. As if that wasn’t enough of herself exposed, Jimmy made Kim play a game called “Show Me Your Phone” where they would each have to share random contents of what’s inside their phone with the entire world. Up first Kim got “Show us your last text between you and your spouse.”

It actually turned out to be really sweet. Kanye West, 42, texted Kim a photo of a ranch sign that had a fish made of iron and the words “West Lake.” Underneath he wrote to Kim, “West Lake. First ranch in our family. 50 years from now it will mean so much to us.” The KKW Cosmetics founder smiled and said, “He’s so excited to maybe be moving to Wyoming. Well, but maybe not full-time,” she noted as Kim isn’t planning on moving to the middle of nowhere to run her busy life and businesses.

Up next was “Show us your last Google search.” Kim told Jimmy “You should have warned me so I could have cleared search history.” Then when she looked up the answer she squealed “Oh my god you guys this is so embarrassing. Do have to?” That was because her most recent Google search was “Is shape wear with a pee hole better.”

Kim explained herself as she just debuted her new shapewear brand. “I just launched SKIMS and I’ve been debating if I need a pee hole in certain things. Like under a dress to the Emmys, I would try to use the pee hole then you pee all over yourself. It doesn’t work half the time anyway. This is such a legit question,” she said earnestly.

Then for the final round Kim and Jimmy had to go into each other’s phones’ deleted photos and find the worst pic to share on Instagram. Sadly for Jimmy, Kim’s deleted photos were mainly from fashion fittings where she looked absolutely stunning so he was out of luck, posting one of her in the outfit she wore to the show but without makeup on. And Kim was still SO beautiful.

Once on the sofa Kim discussed how her fourth child, three-month-old son Psalm, has “brought full unity” to the family and that her kids no longer feel like they need to “compete” for attention. “They all feel confident and safe, they feel like they have a buddy,” she revealed while calling Psalm her “perfect angel baby.”

Jimmy circled back to Kanye’s decision to purchase the 9,000 acre $14 million Monster Lake Ranch spread he just bought outside the remote town of Cody, asking “Is Wyoming real?” Kim said, “We love Wyoming. It’s always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there. His dream and vision is to move there. I love L.A., so I envision summers, vacations and weekends. I love it.” Strangely, the ranch land is in the middle of the state and far away from the mountain and forest filled Jackson Hole area that he fell in love with while recording his last album.