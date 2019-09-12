Jinger Duggar Reveals Daughter, 1, Has Taken Her 1st Steps As She Gushes Over Her In Sweet Message

Felicity Vuolo is walking! Jinger Duggar revealed that her one-year-old daughter has already taken her first steps, and she’s about to start running all over the place.

Can you believe how fast time is flying? Jinger Duggar‘s daughter with husband Jeremy Vuolo, Felicity Vuolo, is already one years old — and she’s walking! Jinger, 25, shared with her fans on Instagram that Felicity has taken her first “cautious” steps, but she’s getting ready to cruise any day now. Jinger couldn’t help but gush about her adorable little girl in her caption, attached to a sweet pic of Felicity holding herself up on a wooden rocking horse while wearing a straw hat. “Seeing Felicity grow and develop new skills is like watching a flower bloom,” Jinger wrote. ” 😊 It seems like overnight that she’s gone from being fully reliant upon us for everything, to mastering crawling, leaving dad & mom chasing her all over the place!

“😆Last night, Felicity conquered her rocking horse, which was no small feat! 🤠 She had that thing moving…might I add, it was on carpet, making it much more difficult to maintain speed. 💪🏼 Felicity has taken a few solo steps in recent days, but seems to embrace a more cautious approach when it comes to her strides. I know that these days will pass quickly, and she will be running all over the place. 🙌🏼 I am just so thankful to have a front row seat, watching this little one explore the world around her. 💝”

Jinger’s family, friends, and fans were all about it. Her sister-in-law, Josh Duggar‘s wife Anna Duggar, commented on the post of her niece, “Such a precious season of life! Felicity is beautiful inside and out!” Growing Up Bates star and Duggar family friend, Carlin Bates, commented with a cute heart emoji. And a sweet fan commented, “Enjoy this time they grow up so fast! She’s adorable.”

Jinger’s Instagram account is full to the brim with pics of her sweet daughter. For Felicity’s first birthday, she posted a cute video of Jeremy lighting a candle on a cupcake for his daughter before the whole family sang “Happy Birthday.” Just look at that smile!