Selena Gomez Sports Ripped Jeans With Friends After Visiting Old Texas Middle School — Pics

Selena Gomez stepped out looking casually cool in a T-shirt and ripped jeans when she went for a walk with a group of friends in sunny Los Angeles on Sept. 11.

Selena Gomez, 27, took a stroll with friends in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 11 and she looked great in a comfortable and stylish outfit during the outing. The singer wore a black T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and black sandals as she strutted her stuff on the sidewalk. She also wore shades and had her shoulder-length locks down as she smiled and talked with her pals.

The outing comes just days after Selena made a big impression on Sept. 9 when she made a surprise visit to her old middle school in Texas. She hung out and chatted with the Danny Jones Middle School students during the memorable day and gave them advice about how to be kind. “If you see [your fellow students] eating alone — like I did while I was here — just say ‘Hi’ and just encourage them in their school work,” she said. She also had a little fun on the school’s intercom when she introduced herself to the students over the loud speakers. “Hello, students at Danny Jones Middle School. This is Selena Gomez talking to you,” she said. The “wolves” crooner also explained that her reason for visiting the school was so she could show her best friend Courtney and some people from her record label where she grew up.

Selena’s school visit and latest outing with her friends are just some of many ways she’s been enjoying herself this year. The brunette beauty has been putting her health and well being first after undergoing a kidney transplant brought on by lupus in 2017. From being a part of her cousin’s wedding to spending time with her adorable dog Winnie, no activity she takes part in seems to go unappreciated.

We’re so happy to see Selena making the most of every day and look forward to seeing more exciting times she’ll take part in.