Selena Gomez was spotted walking her incredibly cute new pup, Winnie, in Los Angeles on Sept. 5.

Selena Gomez, 27, has a new furry best friend! The “Wolves” singer, clad in a black top and dark grey sweatpants, was spotted walking and holding her fluffy white pup on Sept. 5 while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Selena posted a picture of Winnie on her Instagram account for the first time on August 28. The dynamic duo were caught taking a snooze on the couch together, with Selena decked out in comfy clothes and snuggled under a grey fuzzy blanket. “Wednesdays, a huge bright blue comfy and Winnie,” she captioned the adorable photo.

Although Winnie just made her Instagram debut on Selena’s account, Selena’s had Winnie for some time now. In a pic posted to a Selena Gomez fan account, Selena can be seen holding Winnie at Coachella this year; so it looks like she and Winnie have been well-acquainted for a bit!

Selena’s friend Anna Collins, 24, also posted a picture of the two of them with their respective dogs on her Instagram on June 23. “Your local dog moms,” Anna captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, both girls are sitting side by side and wearing sneakers and athletic gear. Selena is all smiles in a blue zip-up hoodie with Winnie on her lap, while Anna rocks a very on-trend bright red jacket as her pup Fred sits on her legs.

Selena and Anna attended a Kacey Musgraves concert together on August 26. The gal pals both posted a plethora of photos from the show on their Instagram accounts, and it looks like they had the time of their lives. According to a post on Selena’s Instagram, the two of them also lived together this summer! Selena is truly living her best life with both her friends and her furry companion by her side.