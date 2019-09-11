‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Gushes Over Scheana’s ‘Nice Butt’ Amid Cheating Claims

James Kennedy raved about Scheana Shay’s butt on Instagram on Sept. 9, and it seems odd considering he’s been accused of cheating before.

James Kennedy, 27, is setting the internet ablaze with his comments about his Vanderpump Rules co-star’s tight tush! Scheana Shay, 34, posted a picture of herself and her friend, Danica Dow, at the San Diego Chargers game on Sept. 9, which she simply captioned, “Nice butt,” along with a series of lightning bolt and football emojis. The SUR DJ then gushed over the picture of the two bombshells, commenting, “Oh hey girls,” with a strategically placed star-eyed emoji. Is he flirting?

Although James’ cheeky comment only garnered 9 likes, Scheana was one of the Instagram users who liked it. James, who has been dating SUR waitress Raquel Leviss, 24, since February of 2016, has been facing cheating allegations since the pair started dating. During the Season 7 reunion, VPR cast member Lala Kent, 29, claimed she witnessed the cheating first-hand. “I watched you suck on a girl’s boob right in front of me in Canada,” she claimed.

James denied the allegations, saying, “They’re all just trying to take James Kennedy down and it’s not going to happen.”

According to both James’ and Raquel’s Instagram accounts, the pair seem like they’re in a good place in their relationship, despite claims that he has cheated on her in the past. The love birds regularly post photos together on their Instagram accounts with nothing but positive things to say about one another.

Scheana confirmed her single status in August, when she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, “I don’t want anything serious right now. Like I just am enjoying my life where I’m at right now and I’m not trying to have anything serious unless it was 100% the right person, the right time and all of that. Because I’ve tried it before and it hasn’t worked out.” Recently, though, Scheana was spotted out with Bachelor in Paradise star DeMario Jackson on a PDA-filled Disneyland date on Sept. 10.