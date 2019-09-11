Halsey and her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy were both spotted at the after-party for the Savage X Fenty show. The rapper also brought his new girlfriend to the event.

Halsey performed during the Savage X Fenty fashion show on Sept. 10, so obviously she got an invite to the after-party. She wasn’t the only musician in the house, though – her ex G-Eazy was also in attendance, along with his current girlfriend, Yasmin Wijnaldum. While G-Eazy wasn’t listed as a performer in the New York Fashion Week event, his bae is a Victoria’s Secret model, so it’s possible that she modeled lingerie during Rihanna‘s show, which will air on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 20.

Both Halsey and G-Eazy were spotted outside the after party venue, but not together. It’s unclear if they had a run-in inside the event, or if there was any awkwardness between them. If there was an uncomfortable run-in, it didn’t show on the “Without Me” hitmaker’s face as she entered the party. Halsey looked gorgeous in a strapless grey and black bustier top tucked into paper bag waist pants. She finished off her chic look with a silver watch and black stilettos.

G-Eazy looked cool for the event as well, opting for a sequined black shirt, tailored pants and ankle boots. He held hands with Yasmin, who was wearing her own all-black ensemble. She partially covered her face with her hand as her boyfriend guided her into the venue.

As far as what went down during the Savage X Fenty show, fans will get to find out when it hits Amazon’s video streaming service later this month. But based on what we know so far, it’s going to be pretty epic (like everything else Rihanna does). Along with Halsey, Fat Joe, Migos, Fabolous, ASAP Ferg, DJ Khaled, and Tierra Whack also performed during the show. There were also appearances by Cara Delevingne, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Christian Combs, Alek Wek, Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Normani, Laverne Cox, 21 Savage, and Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria.