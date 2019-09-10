Rihanna’s Superstar Lineup Of Models & Performers For Savage X Fenty Show: Halsey, Normani & More

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show is about to light up NYFW. Performers like Halsey are performing, while Bella and Gigi Hadid are set to hit the runway! We have the full lineup.

Rihanna is about to host the best damn show of New York Fashion Week 2019. Her Savage X Fenty runway show is set for September 20, and it’s not just about the incredible, sexy lingerie models are parading down the catwalk. It’s about the superstar guests, of course. Rihanna announced the star-studded lineup for her event on Instagram, revealing some exciting appearances from her celebrity friends. The show will feature performances from Halsey, Fat Joe, Migos, Fabolous, ASAP Ferg, DJ Khaled, and Tierra Whack! How cool is that?

Rihanna also noted that there will be “appearances” by some famous models, which assumedly means they’re walking her runway. Get ready to see Cara Delevinge, Bella Hadid, Joan Smalls, Christian Combs, Alek Wek, Gigi Hadid, and Paloma Elsesser wearing Rihanna’s sexiest lingerie designs! Rihanna also noted that there are appearances by some famous faces who aren’t models, but may be walking in the show, too. Get this: Normani, Laverne Cox, 21 Savage, and Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria are slated for NYFW!

You can see Rihanna’s announcement video below. And if you’re not in New York City to catch the NYFW excitement yourself, you’re in luck. Rihanna is streaming the whole thing on Amazon Prime on September 20. No word yet on what time the show starts, but as Rihanna put it on Instagram, “I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to the Savage x Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super-energetic experience for our viewers.”

This is Gigi and Bella’s second time walking for Savage X Fenty. Their last appearance was in the brand’s incredible show in October 2018, on the last night of NYFW. Now, will the best Savage X Fenty model of all, Rihanna, walk?