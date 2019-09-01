Rihanna dropped new products on her Savage x Fenty site for September, so she modeled two of the pieces in a steamy new promotional pic.

“September 1st” started trending on Twitter today as many people realized we are somehow nine months through the year, but it really should have been trending because Rihanna blessed us with new Savage x Fenty products. The Ocean’s 8 star took to her Instagram on Sept. 1 to announce that new pieces were available at her online lingerie store. Accompanying the announcement was a glorious photo of RiRi herself modeling skintight leopard-print leggings with a matching bra.

“NEW September @savagexfenty is OUT NOW,” Rihanna captioned the photo, before revealing when her next fashion show for the lingerie line would be. “Grab the newest looks and get ready for the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW on @amazonprimevideo SEPT 20.” Ah yes, fashion month has officially arrived.

New Savage x Fenty pieces aren’t the only gift Rihanna is bestowing on her fans, though. The hope of new music from the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker was revived last month when a Rihanna news account on Twitter revealed she registered a new song called “Private Loving.” Rihanna reportedly wrote the track with Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Demarco, and British singer-songwriter Monique Lawz.

While it’s unclear when the new tune will drop, it definitely could be this fall. In Dec. 2018, Rihanna told a fan she’d be releasing music in “2019.” There’s only a few months left!