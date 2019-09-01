See Pic
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Looks Amazing In Bra & Tight Leggings As She Promotes New Lingerie Collection – Pic

rihanna
Shutterstock
Rihanna having a blast jumping at Kadooment Day,Crop Over Barbados Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL1094495 040815 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna, 31, shows up fashionably late (2:00 AM) in support of her brother, Rorrey's, party (scheduled for 9:00 PM) at Jamestown Bar, Bridgetown Barbados, and is a sight to behold as she shows off her incredible frame. She greets her brother with big smiles before heading into club to have a night out partying. Pictured: Ref: SPL5082802 270419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Kyle Babb / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Rihanna Rihanna Launches Global Lingerie Brand : Savage X Fenty, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 10 May 2018 WEARING TOM FORD SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9370611g SHOES BY MANOLO BLAHNIK
Rihanna Rihanna in concert at the POPB arena, Paris, France - 20 Oct 2011 Rihanna performs live on stage during her Loud European Tour held at the POPB arena View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Rihanna dropped new products on her Savage x Fenty site for September, so she modeled two of the pieces in a steamy new promotional pic.

“September 1st” started trending on Twitter today as many people realized we are somehow nine months through the year, but it really should have been trending because Rihanna blessed us with new Savage x Fenty products. The Ocean’s 8 star took to her Instagram on Sept. 1 to announce that new pieces were available at her online lingerie store. Accompanying the announcement was a glorious photo of RiRi herself modeling skintight leopard-print leggings with a matching bra.

“NEW September @savagexfenty is OUT NOW,” Rihanna captioned the photo, before revealing when her next fashion show for the lingerie line would be. “Grab the newest looks and get ready for the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW on @amazonprimevideo SEPT 20.” Ah yes, fashion month has officially arrived.

New Savage x Fenty pieces aren’t the only gift Rihanna is bestowing on her fans, though. The hope of new music from the “Wild Thoughts” hitmaker was revived last month when a Rihanna news account on Twitter revealed she registered a new song called “Private Loving.” Rihanna reportedly wrote the track with Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Demarco, and British singer-songwriter Monique Lawz.

While it’s unclear when the new tune will drop, it definitely could be this fall. In Dec. 2018, Rihanna told a fan she’d be releasing music in “2019.” There’s only a few months left!