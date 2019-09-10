Sophie Turner’s ‘GOT’ Body Double Admits Joe Jonas Tried To Kiss Her After Mistaking Her For His Wife

Joe Jonas almost made a big mistake when he thought Sophie Turner’s ‘GOT’ body double was her! Yes, Sophie and Laura Butler look so much alike that it confused her husband and co-stars.



Sophie Turner‘s body double on Game of Thrones is such a convincing clone that she even confused the star’s own husband. Laura Butler, 22, looked so much like the actress that her co-stars, including Sophie’s best friend Maisie Williams, did double takes when she was on the Game of Thrones set in Ireland, tried to strike up conversations thinking she was Sophie, and congratulated her on her engagement, she said in an interview with Daily Mail. Well, Sophie’s engagement. Laura said that she didn’t think they looked that much alike until Joe Jonas once visited the set and leaned in for a kiss before realizing she wasn’t actually his fiancée. Whoa!

Sophie actually first shared that hilarious anecdote in an interview with Australian radio station Nova in June, telling them that “Joe went up to her at one point and tried to give her a kiss. He was like, ‘Oh, sorry, sorry! It’s not Sophie!’” Laura told DM that she “definitely takes it as a compliment, it’s such a good compliment.” Well, yeah! The university student is a dead ringer for Sophie, with long, red hair, blue eyes, and practically identical features. When she was in her Game of Thrones costume to stand in as Sansa Stark, it was even uncannier. Click HERE to see pics of Laura looking exactly like Sophie.

Despite their eerie resemblance, Laura really didn’t understand why she kept getting mistaken for the actress at school and in public. “In pictures I suppose I see the resemblance, but when I’m standing next to her or looking at her directly I don’t see it,” Laura said. “I think it’s more the character than Sophie herself, if that makes sense. I’m not sure if it’s the hair color. But she even said herself, ‘oh, this is a bit weird.’ A few of my friends said things to me throughout school. I had seen pictures of her but I didn’t think I looked anything like her then. Personally I didn’t see it but they did.”

She told the outlet that fans swarmed her recently at Disneyland after she hopped off a ride with friends, asking for selfies and autographs. She just laughs it off. And looking like one of the most famous actresses in the world hasn’t gone to her head. “I don’t think it has really affected me,” Laura said. “We’re obviously two different people living completely different lives.”