Joe Jonas Shows Off His Bulging Bicep While Arm Wrestling With Sophie Turner: ‘You Strong Girl’

This is what you didn’t see on the night Joe Jonas taped his MTV VMAs performance with Kevin and Nick. The singer tested his muscles against Sophie Turner’s, but the competition didn’t get to their heads!

Joe Jonas, 30, faced off in a battle of brawn with his wife Sophie Turner, 23, and it looked like she was winning. The Game of Thrones actress shared a black-and-white snapshot of the arm-wrestling match to Instagram on Aug. 26, and it appears it was taken on the same night the Jonas Brothers taped its 2019 MTV Video Music Awards performance in the band’s home state of New Jersey! Joe was wearing the same all-denim ensemble that he wore to perform at Asbury Park on Aug. 25, and his ripped jean vest conveniently showed off his impressive bicep while arm-wrestling with Sophie! Alas, the HBO star appeared to have the advantage. Joe’s hand hovered dangerously close to the chair their elbows rested on, which you can see in the photo here.

Sophie didn’t let the game get to her head, because she captioned the photo with an endearing red heart: “♥.” But Joe wasn’t afraid to admit that his wife also packs some serious biceps. “You strong girl,” he commented under Sophie’s photo. Well, Sophie did have to train hard to portray the all-powerful Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which hit theaters on June 5.

Joe had another opportunity to show off his ripped arms on the night he taped his VMAs performance. He treated Sophie to a piggyback ride, and a picture of that memory was also included in her Instagram post on Monday! It was an eventful night, and not just because of all these adorable couple moments. Joe, along with his brothers Nick, 26, and Kevin, 31, performed at The Stone Pony music venue and then made their way to the iconic Asbury Park Boardwalk to keep the music going, which will be aired during the MTV VMAs on Aug. 26. More than 8,000 people reportedly turned out for the special performance!

The last time we reported about Joe and Sophie being hand-in-hand, it was because they were photographed strolling in New York City after celebrating at Joe’s belated birthday lunch on Aug. 15. This couple has been serving us one adorable PDA moment after another throughout 2019, and understandably so. They’re right in the middle of the honeymoon stage after tying the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, and exchanging vows once again in Sarrians, France on June 29.