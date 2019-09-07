Priyanka Chopra Looks Gorgeous In Plunging Suede Top With Nothing Underneath

Priyanka Chopra was all smiles when she stepped out looking amazing in a tan suede plunging top and matching skirt during an ‘LA Times’ press junket appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, once again impressed with her fashion when she showed up to an LA Times junket at the Toronto International Film Festival in a figure-flattering ensemble that helped her show off her incredible curvy figure. The actress wore a tan suede long-sleeved top that plunged down showing nothing but skin underneath and a matching long tan suede skirt that flowed down at her ankles. She topped off the look with matching tan heels and sound sunglasses that also had a tan shade to them.

Priyanka’s latest appearance is just one of many she’s made while wearing stylish ensembles over the past week. The wife of Nick Jonas, 26, has also been turning heads during outings in New York with her hubby and each time seems more memorable than the time before, proving Pri knows how to make a lasting impression when she wants. One of those included her appearance at the Couture Council Luncheon to Honor Christian Louboutin on Sept. 4. She wore a gorgeous black and white MONSE Resort 2020 Look 9 dress with a massive and sexy slit.

When she’s not flaunting her eye-catching outfits at public outings, Priyanka’s focusing on her personal life. She recently admitted to wanting to have a baby with Nick soon now that the couple are closer to their one-year wedding anniversary. “Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list,” she told Vogue India in an interview for its September issue.

When Priyanka and Nick do have kids, we have a feeling the fashion icon will teach her little mini-me about the best styles and the latest fashion trends, and that’s something we can’t wait to see! As a Hollywood star and a caring person who inspires many, we can bet she’ll be a fantastic mom!