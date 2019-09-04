Priyanka Chopra looked fabulous when she rocked a sexy fringe dress with a thigh-high slit as she attended the Couture Council Luncheon in NYC on September 4.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, is always rocking some sort of amazing outfit and she just proved she is a fashionista when she headed to the Couture Council Luncheon in New York City on September 4, wearing a sexy fringe dress. Priyanka wore a black MONSE Resort 2020 Look 9 dress which featured a one-shoulder neckline and a color block pleated skirt. The entire dress was covered in long white fringe tassels which blew in the wind as she walked, while the side of the skirt had a plunging slit that started all the way at the top of her hip, revealing her toned, long legs. Priyanka’s frock was totally unique, as the actual body of the dress was a fitted black midi, while one side of the skirt featured a navy blue chiffon panel and the other side had an ivory panel. She accessorized her fun outfit with a pair of white pointy-toed Christian Louboutin pumps, black cat-eye sunglasses, and silver drop earrings.

Priyanka wore this fabulous outfit just one day after she was spotted going wild cheering on her friend, Serena Williams, at the U.S. Open quarterfinals on September 3. It seems as though Priyanka’s cheering was good luck, as Serena won against Qiang Wang. For the tennis match, Priyanka rocked yet another chic outfit made up of a white Paco Rabanne Lace Tank which she tucked into a high waisted colorful pleated Paco Rabanne Floral Lace Skirt. On top of the outfit she threw on a brown Paco Rabanne Heritage Check Blazer and she accessorized with a pair of Tony Bianco Hank Milk Pumps, a Paco Rabanne Chain Bag and her favorite white Dmy by Dmy Quin Sunglasses.

If there’s one trend that Priyanka has been loving lately, it’s definitely blazers. Aside from her U.S. Open look, she wore another blazer while she was out in NYC on August 28, following a Jonas Brothers concert at Madison Square Garden. She wore a crisp white Reformation Maxwell Dress which was a full double-breasted blazer with large tortoise buttons down the front. Her blazer dress featured a plunging V-neckline, which showed off ample cleavage. Priyanka accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC Giuseppe Zanotti Ada Mules, a cream leather Elleme Baguette Bag, rectangle Vita Fede Black Manhattan Sunglasses, and dazzling, bright gold Sara Weinstock Nappa Pear Cushion Earrings. Priyanka’s toned legs were also on display in this stunning look, as the blazer was super short.

We’ve been loving all of Priyanka’s outfits lately but her sexy fringe dress may just be one of our absolute favorites.