Priyanka Chopra Slays Summer Style In Plunging Top & Mini Skirt For NY Outing With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra turned heads again in New York when she stepped out in a yellow top and white mini skirt as she walked alongside her husband Nick Jonas during the latest outing of many this week.

Priyanka Chopra, 37, dressed to impress on Sept. 1 when she left her New York apartment in a flattering outfit that helped her show off just the right amount of skin. The actress was with her husband Nick Jonas, 26, during the outing and wore an eye-catching yellow patterned button-down plunging top and a white mini skirt with a matching belt. She topped off the look with white sandals and a sun hat as well as matching sunglasses. Nick looked handsome himself in a dark blue denim-style blazer over a white T-shirt and matching blue pants.

This is just one of many NYC outings Priyanka and Nick have been on together this past week. The day before, on Aug. 31, the brunette beauty stepped out in double denim, which included a denim button-down shirt that tied at the waist and a matching skirt, while with Nick to take their dog for a walk. Nick had on a camouflage muscle short and black shorts, giving off his own stylish and unique vibe.

Before that, they were out with niece Valentina, 2, the daughter of Kevin and Danielle Jonas, and they were all smiles while playing around as they walked the NYC streets. Priyanka looked amazing again in a lime green patterned dress while Nick rocked a denim button-down shirt and dark gray jeans. As with every outing they go on, the lovebirds looked closer than ever and kept their hands tightly clasped together while happily strolling the Big Apple.

Whether they’re going for a walk or attending a professional event like an award show, Priyanka and Nick are always on point with their fashion sense and continue to inspire many fans, just like their love does!