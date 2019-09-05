Fashion
Hollywood Life

Zendaya Reveals Long Legs In Sexy Polka Dot Dress With Thigh-High Slit At Perfume Launch – Pics

zendaya
Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha Bebe Rexha out and about, New York, USA - 28 Mar 2019
Zendaya Lancome x Zendaya Fragrance Launch of "IDOLE" at Macy's Herald Square, New York, USA - 04 Sep 2019 Wearing Tommy Hilfiger
American model Christie Brinkley wears a polka dot dress at Good Morning America in New York City. Pictured: Christie Brinkley Ref: SPL5110202 210819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Edward Opi / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski gets her morning coffee while out for a walk in New York City. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5109883 190819 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 56567623 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Fashion & Beauty Editor

Zendaya was the woman of the hour at the launch of Lancôme’s new fragrance in NYC on Sept. 4 when she wore a black & white polka dot wrap dress with a sexy slit on the side of her leg.

Zendaya, 23, stole the show when she headed to the launch of Lancôme’s new fragrance, Idôle, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on September 4. Zendaya, who is an ambassador for the brand, looked gorgeous when she wore the hottest fashion trend of the season – polka dots. She opted to wear a black and white polka dot wrap dress with a slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs. Her Tommy Hilfiger frock for the occasion was actually from her own TommyXZendaya collection and she opted to wear the Polka Dot Tie Neck Dress. The midi dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and featured long sheer sleeves with a long scarf ribbon tied around her neck. The bottom half of the dress was a wrap skirt that was open on one side, revealing her legs.

She topped her entire look off with a pair of black leather over-the-knee heeled boots, which are also from her Tommy collection, as well as Jacob & Co. Diamond Hoop Earrings with 12.68ct Pave set White Diamonds. Zendaya’s dress is from her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger which will make its debut during the TOMMYNOW runway event at New York Fashion Week on September 8. As for her glam, Zendaya chose to rock one of the season’s hottest hair trends – a ponytail. She slicked her hair back into a low pony, sweeping the front of her hair to the side and tucking it behind her ear. A dark smokey eye with thick black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip completed her outfit.

Zendaya always looks amazing at events because her style is so unique and one of our other favorite looks from the actress recently was her bold outfit on the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards on August 11. Zendaya opted to wear a full Jacquemus Spring 2020 look featuring a bright yellow button-down checkered sheer shirt, tucked into the tiniest little green short shorts we’ve ever seen, putting her long legs on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of BaubleBar Sophea Pearl Hoop Earrings and white Le Silla Eva Pumps.

Zendaya
Zendaya looked gorgeous at the launch of Lancôme’s new fragrance, Idôle, at Macy’s Herald Square in NYC on Sept. 4 when she wore a black & white polka dot dress from her Fall 2019 TommyXZendaya collection with Tommy Hilfiger, accessorizing with a pair of black leather over-the-knee boots, also from her collection, & Jacob & Co. Diamond Hoop Earrings. (Shutterstock)

We absolutely loved Zendaya’s dress at the fragrance launch and we cannot wait to see her entire TommyXZendaya Fall 2019 collection.