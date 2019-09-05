Zendaya was the woman of the hour at the launch of Lancôme’s new fragrance in NYC on Sept. 4 when she wore a black & white polka dot wrap dress with a sexy slit on the side of her leg.

Zendaya, 23, stole the show when she headed to the launch of Lancôme’s new fragrance, Idôle, at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City on September 4. Zendaya, who is an ambassador for the brand, looked gorgeous when she wore the hottest fashion trend of the season – polka dots. She opted to wear a black and white polka dot wrap dress with a slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs. Her Tommy Hilfiger frock for the occasion was actually from her own TommyXZendaya collection and she opted to wear the Polka Dot Tie Neck Dress. The midi dress hugged her petite frame perfectly and featured long sheer sleeves with a long scarf ribbon tied around her neck. The bottom half of the dress was a wrap skirt that was open on one side, revealing her legs.

She topped her entire look off with a pair of black leather over-the-knee heeled boots, which are also from her Tommy collection, as well as Jacob & Co. Diamond Hoop Earrings with 12.68ct Pave set White Diamonds. Zendaya’s dress is from her second collection with Tommy Hilfiger which will make its debut during the TOMMYNOW runway event at New York Fashion Week on September 8. As for her glam, Zendaya chose to rock one of the season’s hottest hair trends – a ponytail. She slicked her hair back into a low pony, sweeping the front of her hair to the side and tucking it behind her ear. A dark smokey eye with thick black eyeliner and a glossy nude lip completed her outfit.

Zendaya always looks amazing at events because her style is so unique and one of our other favorite looks from the actress recently was her bold outfit on the red carpet at the Teen Choice Awards on August 11. Zendaya opted to wear a full Jacquemus Spring 2020 look featuring a bright yellow button-down checkered sheer shirt, tucked into the tiniest little green short shorts we’ve ever seen, putting her long legs on full display. She topped her look off with a pair of BaubleBar Sophea Pearl Hoop Earrings and white Le Silla Eva Pumps.

We absolutely loved Zendaya’s dress at the fragrance launch and we cannot wait to see her entire TommyXZendaya Fall 2019 collection.